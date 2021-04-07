COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 6, 2021

As of April 6, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 931 new cases since April 5.

There are 663 new cases in the North Zone since April 1.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 1.

13,243 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Spring Wave moves us back to STEP 1

Premier Jason Kenney announced today that due to the rapid increase of cases and hospitalizations, the province of Alberta will be reverting back to STEP 1 of the health measurements implemented earlier this year.

As of midnight, April 6, retail spaces and shopping malls will be going back to 15% capacity of fire code, performance activities for adults are no longer permitted, libraries will be closed, and places of worship are back to 15% capacity of fire code regulations.

As of noon on Friday, April 9, restaurants are no longer permitted to have in-person dining unless they have an outdoor patio. Curbside pick up is still allowed and personal services are still available with one-on-one appointments. Social indoor gatherings are still banned, but outdoor gatherings up to ten people are still permitted with masking and social distancing. A $1000 fine will be issued for non-compliance.

A complete list of health measures can be found at albert.ca/enhanced-public-health-measures

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Nearly half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain. Officials predict the variant strain known as B.1.1.7 will be the dominate strain likely by next week.

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 3,073 16 12 3,101 Central Zone 787 0 0 787 Edmonton Zone 2,048 6 1 2,055 North Zone 589 0 2 591 South Zone 408 0 0 408 Unknown 44 0 0 44 Alberta 6,949 22 15 6,986 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

10,809 active cases in Alberta 4,604 active cases ( 42.6% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 6,986 variants of concern identified 4,604 active 2,353 recovered 29 died

variants of concern identified 21,683 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 2,101 4 996 3,101 Central Zone 443 2 342 787 Edmonton Zone 1,234 23 798 2,055 North Zone 519 0 72 591 South Zone 264 0 144 408 Unknown 43 0 1 44 Alberta 4,604 29 2,353 6,986

*****************************************************************

Acute care facilities

Bonnyville Health Centre

St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Michels Canada, Valleyview

Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith

Peace River Correctional Centre

PTW Canada

RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tourmaline Oil Nabors, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray

*********************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 6, 2021

There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 12 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 154,125 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,001 deaths in Alberta (1014 in Edmonton zone, 609 in Calgary Zone, 149 in North Zone, 123 in the Central Zone, 106 in the South Zone). Of the 154,125 cases, 328 are in the hospital including 76 in ICU (Intensive Care). 141,315 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.2%.

There are 10,809 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,122, Edmonton:2,447, North:1,394, South:874, Central:878, Unknown:94.

There has been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 1. Of the 7 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 4 in the Calgary Zone.

April 6 live update by Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.