COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 6, 2021

As of April 6, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 931 new cases since April 5.
There are 663 new cases in the North Zone since April 1.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 1.
13,243 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Spring Wave moves us back to STEP 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced today that due to the rapid increase of cases and hospitalizations, the province of Alberta will be reverting back to STEP 1 of the health measurements implemented earlier this year.
As of midnight, April 6, retail spaces and shopping malls will be going back to 15% capacity of fire code, performance activities for adults are no longer permitted, libraries will be closed, and places of worship are back to 15% capacity of fire code regulations.
As of noon on Friday, April 9, restaurants are no longer permitted to have in-person dining unless they have an outdoor patio. Curbside pick up is still allowed and personal services are still available with one-on-one appointments. Social indoor gatherings are still banned, but outdoor gatherings up to ten people are still permitted with masking and social distancing. A $1000 fine will be issued for non-compliance.
A complete list of health measures can be found at albert.ca/enhanced-public-health-measures
Variant Cases in Alberta
Nearly half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain. Officials predict the variant strain known as B.1.1.7 will be the dominate strain likely by next week.
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|3,073
|16
|12
|3,101
|Central Zone
|787
|0
|0
|787
|Edmonton Zone
|2,048
|6
|1
|2,055
|North Zone
|589
|0
|2
|591
|South Zone
|408
|0
|0
|408
|Unknown
|44
|0
|0
|44
|Alberta
|6,949
|22
|15
|6,986
- 10,809 active cases in Alberta
- 4,604 active cases (42.6% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 6,986 variants of concern identified
- 4,604 active
- 2,353 recovered
- 29 died
- 21,683 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|2,101
|4
|996
|3,101
|Central Zone
|443
|2
|342
|787
|Edmonton Zone
|1,234
|23
|798
|2,055
|North Zone
|519
|0
|72
|591
|South Zone
|264
|0
|144
|408
|Unknown
|43
|0
|1
|44
|Alberta
|4,604
|29
|2,353
|6,986
Acute care facilities
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
Other facilities and settings
- Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- McCullough Centre, Gunn
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith
- Peace River Correctional Centre
- PTW Canada
- RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview
- Rotary House, Grande Prairie
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tourmaline Oil Nabors, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 6, 2021
There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.
There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 12 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 154,125 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,001 deaths in Alberta (1014 in Edmonton zone, 609 in Calgary Zone, 149 in North Zone, 123 in the Central Zone, 106 in the South Zone). Of the 154,125 cases, 328 are in the hospital including 76 in ICU (Intensive Care). 141,315 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.2%.
There are 10,809 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,122, Edmonton:2,447, North:1,394, South:874, Central:878, Unknown:94.
There has been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 1. Of the 7 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 4 in the Calgary Zone.
April 6 live update by Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.