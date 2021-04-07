COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 7, 2021

As of April 7, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,351 new cases since April 6.

There are 211 new cases in the North Zone since April 6.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since April 6.

13,325 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Nearly half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain. Officials predict the variant strain known as B.1.1.7 will be the dominate strain likely by next week.

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 3,297 16 13 3,326 Central Zone 850 0 4 854 Edmonton Zone 2,231 10 1 2,242 North Zone 655 0 5 660 South Zone 433 0 0 433 Unknown 46 0 0 46 Alberta 7,512 26 23 7,561 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

11,464 active cases in Alberta 4,951 active cases ( 43.2% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 7,561 variants of concern identified 4,951 active 2,581 recovered 29 died

variants of concern identified 22,790 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 2,220 4 1,102 3,326 Central Zone 483 2 369 854 Edmonton Zone 1,363 23 856 2,242 North Zone 566 0 94 660 South Zone 276 0 157 433 Unknown 43 0 3 46 Alberta 4,951 29 2,581 7,561

*********************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 7, 2021

There are 19 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 12 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 155,476 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,002 deaths in Alberta (1014 in Edmonton zone, 609 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 123 in the Central Zone, 106 in the South Zone). Of the 155,476 cases, 333 are in the hospital including 79 in ICU (Intensive Care). 142,010 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.7%.

There are 11,464 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,408, Edmonton:2,640, North:1,522, Central:934, South:865, Unknown:95.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta since April 6. Of the 1 death: 1 in the North Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website.

No live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.