COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – April 8, 2021

As of April 8, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,429 new cases since April 7.
There are 184 new cases in the North Zone since April 7.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 7.
13,417 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Nearly half of the active cases in Alberta are of the variant strain. Officials predict the variant strain known as B.1.1.7 will be the dominate strain likely by next week.
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|3,614
|16
|13
|3,643
|Central Zone
|936
|0
|4
|940
|Edmonton Zone
|2,467
|10
|1
|2,478
|North Zone
|720
|0
|5
|725
|South Zone
|454
|0
|0
|454
|Unknown
|38
|0
|0
|38
|Alberta
|8,229
|26
|23
|8,278
- 12,187 active cases in Alberta
- 5,457 active cases (44.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 8,278 variants of concern identified
- 5,457 active
- 2,791 recovered
- 30 died
- 24,059 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|2,439
|4
|1,200
|3,643
|Central Zone
|533
|2
|405
|940
|Edmonton Zone
|1,560
|24
|894
|2,478
|North Zone
|612
|0
|113
|725
|South Zone
|278
|0
|176
|454
|Unknown
|35
|0
|3
|38
|Alberta
|5,457
|30
|2,791
|8,278
*********************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 8, 2021
There are 17 ALERTS for the North Zone.
There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 13 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 156,905 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,005 deaths in Alberta (1016 in Edmonton zone, 610 in Calgary Zone, 150 in North Zone, 123 in the Central Zone, 106 in the South Zone). Of the 156,905 cases, 340 are in the hospital including 83 in ICU (Intensive Care). 142,713 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.4%.
There are 12,187 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,709, Edmonton:2,916, North:1,614, Central:940, South:915, Unknown:93.
There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 7. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Calgary Zone and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.
We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.
April 8, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Dr. Hinshaw’s next live update is scheduled for April 13.