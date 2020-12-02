COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 1, 2020

As of December 1, Alberta Health confirmed 1,307 new cases since Nov. 30.

There are 96 new cases in the North Zone since Nov. 30.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

2,965 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 77% of the cases.

Big Lakes County is now on the ENHANCED list. The town of High Prairie has passed a bylaw requiring mandatory mask use when cases in Big Lakes County reaches 15. Today, the cases are at 11.

There are 59,484 reported cases in Alberta, and 551 deaths in Alberta (244 in Edmonton zone, 200 in Calgary Zone, 46 in North Zone, 45 in the South Zone, 16 in the Central Zone). Of the 59,484 cases, 479 are in the hospital and 97 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 42,305 cases have recovered, which moves up to 72% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 16,628 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:7,552, Calgary:6,162, Central:1,249, North:895, South:672, Unknown:98.

There have been 10 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 deaths: 2 in the Calgary Zone , 7 in the Edmonton Zone and 1 in the South Zone.

December 1, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.