COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 17, 2020

As of December 17, Alberta Health confirmed 1,571 new cases since Dec. 16.

There are 87 new cases in the North Zone since Dec. 16.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

4,455 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 79% of the cases.

There are 86,168 reported cases in Alberta, and 790 deaths in Alberta (396 in Edmonton zone, 256 in Calgary Zone, 57 in North Zone, 52 in the South Zone, 28 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 86,168 cases, 763 are in the hospital including 138 in ICU (Intensive Care). 65,513 cases have recovered, which moves up to 77% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 7.9%

There are 19,865 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,525, Calgary:7,043, Central:1,462, North:1,214, South:541, Unknown:80.

There have been 30 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 30 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 17 in the Edmonton Zone, and 12 in the South Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

December 17, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.