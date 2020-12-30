COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 29, 2020

As of December 29, Alberta Health confirmed 872 new cases since Dec. 28.

There are 105 new cases in the North Zone since Dec. 28.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

5,657 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 85% of the cases.

The Moderna vaccine has arrived in Alberta and will be distributed.

The strain of COVID-19 variant discovered in the UK has been reported in Alberta, but so far only one case has been discovered and is under quarantine.

The High Prairie Health Complex Emergency Department was locked down at 7:00 pm on December 28 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Patients requiring ED admission were re-routed to other hospitals in the area such as Valleyview, Slave Lake, and Grande Prairie. ER staff and physicians are currently in isolation and staff from other communities have been brought in to assist. The ER re-opened at 10:30 am this morning for walk-in patients and to those who require emergency care.

There are 99,141 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,028 deaths in Alberta (544 in Edmonton zone, 323 in Calgary Zone, 65 in North Zone, 57 in the South Zone, 39 in the Central Zone). Of the 99,141 cases, 890 are in the hospital including 153 in ICU (Intensive Care). 83,328 cases have recovered, which moves up to 85% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 7.7%.

There are 14,785 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:6,701, Calgary:5,244, Central:1,466, North:1,034, South:302, Unknown:38.

There have been 26 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 26 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 10 in the Calgary Zone, and 15 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com

