COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – December 3, 2020

As of December 3, Alberta Health confirmed 1,854 new cases since Dec. 2.

There are 91 new cases in the North Zone since Dec. 2.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

3,096 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 76% of the cases.

Big Lakes County is now on the ENHANCED list. The town of High Prairie has passed a bylaw requiring mandatory mask use when cases in Big Lakes County reaches 15. Today, the cases are at 13.

There are 63,023 reported cases in Alberta, and 575 deaths in Alberta (258 in Edmonton zone, 204 in Calgary Zone, 49 in North Zone, 47 in the South Zone, 17 in the Central Zone). Of the 63,023 cases, 511 are in the hospital and 97 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 44,705 cases have recovered, which holds at 72% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 17,743 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:8,331, Calgary:6,445, Central:1,251, North:991, South:633, Unknown:92.

There have been 14 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 deaths: 2 in the Calgary Zone , 10 in the Edmonton Zone and 1 in the South Zone, and 1 in the North Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

December 3, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.