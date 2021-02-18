COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 17, 2021

As of February 17, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 277 new cases since Feb. 16.

There are 33 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 16.

There have been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

10,126 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 93% of the cases.

_______________________________________________________________________

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 218

(4 on Feb. 16) 7 225 Calgary Zone 94 5 99 Edmonton Zone 77 2 79 Central Zone 47 0 47 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 0 0 0

________________________________________________________________________

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 17, 2021

There are 18 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 5 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone

There are 129,615 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,798 deaths in Alberta (930 in Edmonton zone, 558 in Calgary Zone, 127 in North Zone, 101 in the Central Zone, 82 in the South Zone). Of the 129,615 cases, 370 are in the hospital including 60 in ICU (Intensive Care). 122,960 cases have recovered, which holds at 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.9%.

There are 4,857 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,823, Edmonton:1,270, North:719, Central:697, South:338, Unknown:10.

There have been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 7 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the North Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

February 17, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.