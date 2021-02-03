COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 2, 2021

As of February 2, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 268 new cases since Feb. 1.

There are 36 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 1.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

9,298 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 92% of the cases.

________________________________________________________________________

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 2, 2021

There are seventeen (17) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There is three (3) OUTBREAKS for the North Zone.

There are 124,831 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,660 deaths in Alberta (865 in Edmonton zone, 519 in Calgary Zone, 115 in North Zone, 89 in the Central Zone, 72 in the South Zone). Of the 123,364 cases, 594 are in the hospital including 110 in ICU (Intensive Care). 116,259 cases have recovered, which holds at 94% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.5%.

There are 6,912 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,805, Edmonton:2,280, North:852, Central:655, South:300, Unknown:20.

There have been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours(Dr. Hinshaw reported 13, however the Cases By Zone difference is only 11). Of the 11 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, 3 in the Edmonton Zone, and 4 in the Calgary Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

February 2, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.