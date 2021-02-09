COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – February 8, 2021

As of February 8, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 269 new cases since Feb. 7.

There are 225 new cases in the North Zone since Feb. 4.

There have been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since Feb 4.

9,636 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 92% of the cases.

Dr. Hinshaw reported 96 variant cases in Alberta, 46 which are not linked to travel.

Restriction changes

As of February 8, Alberta eased some health restrictions which include in-person dining, children and youth can participate in limited school and team sport activities, and on-on-one fitness training. A full breakdown can be found here.

________________________________________________________________________

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

February 8, 2021

There are eighteen (18) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are two (2) OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are two (2) OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone

There are 127,036 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,710 deaths in Alberta (890 in Edmonton zone, 532 in Calgary Zone, 117 in North Zone, 97 in the Central Zone, 74 in the South Zone). Of the 127,036 cases, 432 are in the hospital including 76 in ICU (Intensive Care). 119,130 cases have recovered, which holds at 95% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.3%.

There are 6,196 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,463, Edmonton:1,870, North:834, Central:689, South:319, Unknown:21.

There have been 26 deaths recorded for Alberta since Feb 4. Of the 26 deaths: 2 in the North Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, 6 in the Calgary Zone, and 15 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

February 8, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.