COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 15, 2021

As of January 15, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 785 new cases since Jan. 14.

There are 158 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 14.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

8,951 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 82% of the cases.

There are 115,370 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,402 deaths in Alberta (740 in Edmonton zone, 446 in Calgary Zone, 84 in North Zone, 66 in the South Zone, 66 in the Central Zone). Of the 115,370 cases, 796 are in the hospital including 124 in ICU (Intensive Care). 101,779 cases have recovered, which holds at 89% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 12,189 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:4,657, Edmonton:4,355, North:1,624, Central:1,155, South:383, Unknown:15.

There have been 13 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 13 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the North Zone, 5 in the Edmonton Zone, and 6 in the Calgary Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website.

The next update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will be January 18, 2021.