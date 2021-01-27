COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 26, 2021

As of January 26, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 623 new cases since Jan. 25.

There are 37 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 25.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

8,617 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 88% of the cases.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

January 26, 2021

There are eleven (11) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There is 1 (1) OUTBREAK for the North Zone.

There are 121,901 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,587 deaths in Alberta (832 in Edmonton zone, 499 in Calgary Zone, 104 in North Zone, 83 in the Central Zone, 69 in the South Zone). Of the 121,901 cases, 626 are in the hospital including 108 in ICU (Intensive Care). 111,662 cases have recovered, which moves up to 93% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 4.4%.

There are 8,652 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,369, Edmonton:3,027, North:1,132, Central:746, South:362, Unknown:16.

There have been 13 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 13 deaths: 2 in the North Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 7 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

January 26, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.