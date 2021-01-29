COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – January 28, 2021

As of January 28, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 461 new cases since Jan. 27.

There are 78 new cases in the North Zone since Jan 27.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

8,873 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 90% of the cases.

The Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, announced that Alberta will not be getting more vaccines as promised. Supply has already been reduced and face further reductions in the coming weeks.

Dr. Hinshaw announced that since the Influenza season began there have been zero cases of seasonal influenza. More Albertans getting vaccinated and protocols for COVID have contributed to this success.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

January 28, 2021

There are fourteen (14) ALERTS for the North Zone.

There is one (1) OUTBREAK for the North Zone.

There are 122,821 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,606 deaths in Alberta (839 in Edmonton zone, 504 in Calgary Zone, 108 in North Zone, 84 in the Central Zone, 71 in the South Zone). Of the 122,821 cases, 591 are in the hospital including 112 in ICU (Intensive Care). 113,174 cases have recovered, which holds at 93% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.9%.

There are 8,041 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,202, Edmonton:2,764, North:1,010, Central:710, South:336, Unknown:19.

There have been 7 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 7 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 3 in the Calgary Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.

January 28, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. She was joined by Minister of health, Tyler Shandro.