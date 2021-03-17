COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 16, 2021

As of March 16, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 355 new cases since March 15.

There are 30 new cases in the North Zone since March 15.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 15.

11,953 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 94% of the cases.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variant cases currently make up 11% of the COVID-19 cases in Alberta, but this number is rising.

ocation B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) P.1 (Brazilian variant) Total In Alberta 1,028

(61 on March 15) 17

(1 on March 15) 2 1,047 Calgary Zone 378 15 2 395 Edmonton Zone 423 2 0 425 Central Zone 189 0 0 189 South Zone 23 0 0 23 North Zone 15 0 0 15 Unknown 0 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 16, 2021

There are 15 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 139,143 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,952 deaths in Alberta (994 in Edmonton zone, 597 in Calgary Zone, 141 in North Zone, 120 in the Central Zone, 100 in the South Zone). Of the 139,143 cases, 260 are in the hospital including 44 in ICU (Intensive Care). 132,415 cases have recovered, which holds at 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 5.9%.

There are 4,776 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,824, Edmonton:1,114, North:773, South:610, Central:448, Unknown:7.

There have been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 15. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

March 16, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.