COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 22, 2021

As of March 22, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,567 new cases since March 19.

There are 189 new cases in the North Zone since March 19.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 19.

12,316 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Province not going forward with STEP 3

Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, announced today that the government of Alberta and AHS will not be going forward with STEP 3 of the easing of restrictions.

Despite having hospital numbers below 300, evidence that daily cases and hospital increases are on the rise are concerning. Shandro accused the federal government for not procuring the vaccine soon enough and so Albertans are not where they should be in terms of vaccinations compared to other places in the world.

In order to avoid a third wave of the pandemic, STEP 3 will not be taken until different factors are assessed such as hospital rates, decreased daily rates, positivity rates and R values.

STEP 3 would have seen potential easing in these areas:

Adult team sports

Casinos, racing centres and bingo halls

Further easing of youth sport and recreation activities

Indoor social gatherings, with restrictions

Indoor seated events (movie theatres and auditoriums)

Museums, art galleries, zoos, interpretive centres

Places of worship

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) P.1 (Brazilian variant) Total In Alberta 1,691

(110 on March 21) 18 2 1,711 Calgary Zone 619 15 2 636 Edmonton Zone 690 3 0 693 Central Zone 283 0 0 283 South Zone 61 0 0 61 North Zone 35 0 0 35 Unknown 3 0 0 3

NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

6,176 active cases in Alberta 979 active cases ( 15.9% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 1,711 variants of concern identified 979 active 715 recovered 17 died

variants of concern identified 10,146 specimens screened

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 22, 2021

There are 17 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 142,390 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,968 deaths in Alberta (1001 in Edmonton zone, 600 in Calgary Zone, 143 in North Zone, 120 in the Central Zone, 104 in the South Zone). Of the 142,390 cases, 280 are in the hospital including 48 in ICU (Intensive Care). 134,246 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 6.1%.

There are 6,176 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,598, Edmonton:1,407, North:789, South:780, Central:585, Unknown:17.

There has been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 19. Of the 11 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the South Zone, and 7 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

March 22 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021.