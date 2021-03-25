COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 24, 2021

As of March 24, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 692 new cases since March 22.

There are 142 new cases in the North Zone since March 22.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 22.

12,459 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 831 15 4 850 Central Zone 326 0 0 326 Edmonton Zone 766 4 0 770 North Zone 51 0 0 51 South Zone 112 0 0 112 Unknown 1 0 0 1 Alberta 2,087 19 4 2,110

NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

6,534 active cases in Alberta 1,269 active cases ( 19.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 2,110 variants of concern identified 1,269 active 822 recovered 19 died

variants of concern identified 11,386 specimens screened

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 24, 2021

There are 16 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 12 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 143,547 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,973 deaths in Alberta (1003 in Edmonton zone, 601 in Calgary Zone, 143 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 104 in the South Zone). Of the 143,547 cases, 285 are in the hospital including 53 in ICU (Intensive Care). 135,040 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.3%.

There are 6,534 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,910, Edmonton:1,455, North:788, South:784, Central:581, Unknown:16.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 22. Of the 5 deaths: 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

March 24 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be Wednesday, March 25, 2021.