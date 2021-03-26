COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 26, 2021

As of March 26, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 717 new cases since March 25.

There are 76 new cases in the North Zone since March 25.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 25.

12,622 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 1,084 16 5 1,105 Central Zone 384 0 0 384 Edmonton Zone 891 4 0 895 North Zone 88 0 0 88 South Zone 150 0 0 150 Unknown 4 0 0 4 Alberta 2,601 20 5 2,626

NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

7,077 active cases in Alberta 1,654 active cases ( 23.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 2,626 variants of concern identified 1,654 active 951 recovered 21 died

variants of concern identified 12,869 specimens screened

***********************************************************************************************

Outbreaks in Alberta

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Bonnyville Health Centre

St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion

Valleyview Health Centre

Westlock Healthcare Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie

Keekenow Senior’s Facility, Wabasca

Other facilities and settings

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River

Peace River Correctional Centre

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tourmaline Oil Musreau, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Grande Prairie

*********************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 26, 2021

There are 10 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 13 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 145,028 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,979 deaths in Alberta (1005 in Edmonton zone, 602 in Calgary Zone, 145 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 105 in the South Zone). Of the 145,028 cases, 284 are in the hospital including 59 in ICU (Intensive Care). 135,972 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.4%.

There are 7,077 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,246, Edmonton:1,552, North:798, South:799, Central:654, Unknown:28.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 25. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

March 25 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021.