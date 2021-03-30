COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 29, 2021

As of March 29, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 545 new cases since March 28.

There are 211 new cases in the North Zone since March 26.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 26.

12,741 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Astra Zeneca vaccine on hold

Today, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced that the province will be temporarily suspending the Astra Zeneca vaccine roll out for people under the age of 55. Due to new information gathered about how the vaccine may be linked to blood clots, though rare, the vaccine has been put on hold.

Dr. Hinshaw did say the benefit of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, fighting COVID-19 and the possible lung damage and blood clots from the virus, far outweigh the possibility of getting a blood clot linked to the vaccine.

There are currently no cases in Canada of blood clots linked to the vaccine. 900 people under the age of 55 have received the vaccine in Alberta.

Dr. Hinshaw also announced that Phase 2B of the vaccination roll out will begin tomorrow, March 30. For a full list eligibility go to alberta.ca/COVID19-Vaccine.

As of March 28:

608,032 doses administered

doses administered 13,750.5 doses per 100,000 population

doses per 100,000 population 97,561 Albertans fully immunized (2 doses)

Albertans fully immunized (2 doses) 200 adverse events following immunization reported

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 1,385 16 5 1,406 Central Zone 451 0 0 451 Edmonton Zone 1,098 4 0 1,102 North Zone 142 0 0 142 South Zone 208 0 0 208 Unknown 8 0 0 8 Alberta 3,292 20 5 3,317

NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

7,922 active cases in Alberta 2,152 active cases ( 27.2% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 3,317 variants of concern identified 2,152 active 1,143 recovered 22 died

variants of concern identified 14,957 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 957 2 447 1,406 Central Zone 250 1 200 451 Edmonton Zone 639 19 444 1,102 North Zone 123 0 19 142 South Zone 175 0 33 208 Unknown 8 0 0 8 Alberta 2,152 22 1,143 3,317

*********************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 29, 2021

There are 14 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 8 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 146,885 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,983 deaths in Alberta (1007 in Edmonton zone, 603 in Calgary Zone, 146 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 105 in the South Zone). Of the 146,885 cases, 288 are in the hospital including 64 in ICU (Intensive Care). 136,980 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 6.5%.

There are 7,922 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,726, Edmonton:1,750, North:889, South:805, Central:719, Unknown:33.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 26. Of the 4 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

A special announcement was made during the March 29 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. Her next live update will be Thursday, April 1, 2021.