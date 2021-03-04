COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 3, 2021

As of March 3, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 402 new cases since March 2.

There are 81 new cases in the North Zone since March 2.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 2.

10,895 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 91% of the cases.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 500

(16 on March 2) 8 508 Calgary Zone 204 6 210 Edmonton Zone 178 2 180 Central Zone 114 0 114 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 4 0 4 Unknown 0 0 0

The first variant outbreak in Alberta has occurred at continuing care facility, Churchill Manor, in Edmonton. 27 staff and residents have contracted COVID with 19 of them being the variant strain.

________________________________________________________________________

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 3, 2021

There are 16 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 9 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 134,454 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,902 deaths in Alberta (972 in Edmonton zone, 587 in Calgary Zone, 139 in North Zone, 112 in the Central Zone, 92 in the South Zone). Of the 134,454 cases, 251 are in the hospital including 48 in ICU (Intensive Care). 127,903 cases have recovered, which holds at 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 3.9%.

There are 4,649 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,622, Edmonton:1,054, North:1,039, Central:590, South:331, Unknown:13.

There have been 12 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 2. Of the 12 deaths: 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the South Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 6 in the Calgary Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

March 3, 2021 live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.