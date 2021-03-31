COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 30, 2021

As of March 30, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 576 new cases since March 29.

There are 87 new cases in the North Zone since March 29.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 29.

12,810 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Outbreaks in Alberta
Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.
AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.
Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.
All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.
Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

  • Bonnyville Health Centre
  • St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion
  • Westlock Healthcare Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

  • Keekenow Senior’s Facility, Wabasca

Other facilities and settings

  • Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake
  • Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray
  • CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
  • CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
  • Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
  • McCullough Centre, Gunn
  • Michels Canada, Valleyview
  • Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River
  • Peace River Correctional Centre
  • RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview
  • Rotary House, Grande Prairie
  • St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie
  • Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
  • Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
  • Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
  • Tourmaline Oil Nabors, Grande Prairie
  • Walmart, Grande Prairie

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

ZoneB.1.1.7 UK VariantB.1.351 South African VariantP.1 Brazilian VariantTotal
Calgary Zone1,5581651,579
Central Zone48300483
Edmonton Zone1,170401,174
North Zone17700177
South Zone22600226
Unknown100010
Alberta3,6242053,649
  • 7,975 active cases in Alberta
    • 2,376 active cases (29.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
  • 3,649 variants of concern identified
    • 2,376 active
    • 1,250 recovered
    • 23 died
  • 15,581 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

ZoneActiveDiedRecoveredTotal
Calgary Zone1,09024871,579
Central Zone2661216483
Edmonton Zone667204871,174
North Zone153024177
South Zone190036226
Unknown100010
Alberta2,376231,2503,649
NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 30, 2021

There are 13 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 147,461 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,987 deaths in Alberta (1009 in Edmonton zone, 604 in Calgary Zone, 147 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 105 in the South Zone). Of the 147,461 cases, 301 are in the hospital including 58 in ICU (Intensive Care). 137,499 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 7.7%.

There are 7,975 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,772, Edmonton:1,762, North:906, South:815, Central:693, Unknown:27.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 29. Of the 4 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

The next live update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health will be Thursday, April 1, 2021.

