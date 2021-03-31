COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 30, 2021

As of March 30, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 576 new cases since March 29.

There are 87 new cases in the North Zone since March 29.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 29.

12,810 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Outbreaks in Alberta

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Bonnyville Health Centre

St. Theresa General Hospital, Fort Vermilion

Westlock Healthcare Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Keekenow Senior’s Facility, Wabasca

Other facilities and settings

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Michels Canada, Valleyview

Mighty Peace Chevrolet Buick GMC, Peace River

Peace River Correctional Centre

RCCC Simonette Lodge, Valleyview

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag Village, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tourmaline Oil Nabors, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 1,558 16 5 1,579 Central Zone 483 0 0 483 Edmonton Zone 1,170 4 0 1,174 North Zone 177 0 0 177 South Zone 226 0 0 226 Unknown 10 0 0 10 Alberta 3,624 20 5 3,649

7,975 active cases in Alberta 2,376 active cases ( 29.8% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 3,649 variants of concern identified 2,376 active 1,250 recovered 23 died

variants of concern identified 15,581 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,090 2 487 1,579 Central Zone 266 1 216 483 Edmonton Zone 667 20 487 1,174 North Zone 153 0 24 177 South Zone 190 0 36 226 Unknown 10 0 0 10 Alberta 2,376 23 1,250 3,649 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 30, 2021

There are 13 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 147,461 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,987 deaths in Alberta (1009 in Edmonton zone, 604 in Calgary Zone, 147 in North Zone, 122 in the Central Zone, 105 in the South Zone). Of the 147,461 cases, 301 are in the hospital including 58 in ICU (Intensive Care). 137,499 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 7.7%.

There are 7,975 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,772, Edmonton:1,762, North:906, South:815, Central:693, Unknown:27.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 29. Of the 4 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

