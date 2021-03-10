COVID-19 Mini-UPDATE – March 9, 2021

As of March 9, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 255 new cases since March 8.

There are 7 new cases in the North Zone since March 8.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since March 8.

11,426 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 93% of the cases.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 674

(28 on March 8) 13 687 Calgary Zone 238 11 249 Edmonton Zone 294 2 296 Central Zone 130 0 130 South Zone 7 0 7 North Zone 5 0 5 Unknown 0 0 0

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

March 9, 2021

There are 19 ALERTS for the North Zone.

There are 11 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 4 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 136,374 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,926 deaths in Alberta (980 in Edmonton zone, 593 in Calgary Zone, 140 in North Zone, 116 in the Central Zone, 97 in the South Zone). Of the 136,374 cases, 263 are in the hospital including 37 in ICU (Intensive Care). 129,978 cases have recovered, which holds at 97% of the cases in Alberta. The Positivity Rate is 5.4%.

There are 4,470 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,594, Edmonton:1,182, North:876, Central:440, South:368, Unknown:10.

There have been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since March 8. Of the 6 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the South Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

March 9, 2021 did not have a live update. The next update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health is scheduled for March 10.