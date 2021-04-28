COVID-19 pandemic Update #15

Brian Panasiuk,

Mayor,

Town of High Prairie

Editor’s note: Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk regularly provides updates on the pandemic. Following is the text of his latest message:



Hello, everyone! I just wanted to give residents another update on COVID in the town of High Prairie.



The third wave has seen the number of cases in our region rise again, we are currently over 100 active cases.



I do not know about others, but with this wave I know many of the people who have been infected. Some have had minor symptoms and recovered quickly, others have had to go to Intensive Care Units and be incubated with breathing tubes. I want to wish all people with COVID a quick and healthy recovery.



During this third wave and the presence of the variants, please be extra diligent adhering to the precautions like hand washing, wearing a mask, social distancing and not going to work if you feel sick.



I want to remind people to get vaccinated. This is the only way that we will beat this virus. I am happy to say that I have had my first vaccination and I feel better knowing my chances of getting COVID are reduced plus if I do, I am far less likely to have severe symptoms.



I want to thank our Town staff. Due to some of the staff testing positive and others that are required to quarantine, the Town is down over 12 people. The ones still able to work are working extra hard to continue to provide services to our residents.



I want to thank the many front-line people who continue to serve others during these difficult times. I am fortunate to have a job where I am able to work from home, but front-line workers do not have that luxury. These people put themselves at risk everyday to help others.



I have a daughter and soon-to-be daughter-in- law in this situation, and I know the stress that working on the front line can have on a person, especially when the virus is surging. Take the time today to thank these front-line people when you interact with them.



I am hopeful that with the vaccine that the end of this pandemic is in sight. Stay healthy!