COVID-19 UPDATE – April 23, 2021

As of April 23, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,690 new cases since April 22.

There are 207 new cases in the North Zone since April 22.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 22.

15,446 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 9,732 44 0 343 10,119 Central Zone 2,532 0 0 26 2,558 Edmonton Zone 6,109 18 1 161 6,289 North Zone 2,246 0 0 87 2,333 South Zone 1,112 0 0 27 1,139 Unknown 7 0 0 0 7 Alberta 21,738 62 1 644 22,445 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

19,446 active cases in Alberta 11,738 active cases ( 60.4% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 22,445 variants of concern identified 11,738 active 10,643 recovered 64 died

variants of concern identified 45,414 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 5,231 14 4,874 10,119 Central Zone 1,379 5 1,174 2,558 Edmonton Zone 3,257 40 2,992 6,289 North Zone 1,334 2 997 2,333 South Zone 531 3 605 1,139 Unknown 6 0 1 7 Alberta 11,738 64 10,643 22,445

*********************************************************************************************

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.

Acute care facilities

Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray

Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont

Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Michels Canada, Valleyview

MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Peace River Bible Institute, Sexsmith

Peace River Correctional Centre

Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

The Grocery People, High Level

Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray

**************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

April 23, 2021

There are 19 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 17 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 32 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 178,777 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,059 deaths in Alberta (1038 in Edmonton zone, 624 in Calgary Zone, 152 in North Zone, 131 in the Central Zone, 114 in the South Zone). Of the active cases, 549 are in the hospital including 125 in ICU (Intensive Care). 157,272 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.7%.

There are 19,446 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,397, Edmonton:5,307, North:2,714, Central:2,035, South:954, Unknown:39.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 22. Of the 5 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Edmonton Zone, and 3 in the Calgary Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of April 23, Canada has 1,164,587 confirmed cases. There have been 23,883 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th).

There have been 1,054,348 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 32,733,555 confirmed cases. There are 585,002 deaths recorded and 25,293,855 recovered cases. 91,175,995 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 145,202,877 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,081,348 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 108,773,640, cases recovered globally. A total of 899,936,102 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (16,263,695), Brazil (14,237,078), France (5,502,014), Russia (4,691,290). No other country has reached the 4,600,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (386,416), Mexico (214,095), India (186,920), and the UK (127,638). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 25th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (13,648,159), Brazil (12,577,038), Russia (4,321,477), Turkey (3,970,111). All other countries are below 3,500,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.

***********************************************************************************************************

Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

There was no live update on April 23 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health.