COVID-19 UPDATE – April 28, 2021

As of April 28, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,839 new cases since April 27.
There are 222 new cases in the North Zone since April 27.
There has been 4 deaths recorded in the North Zone since April 23.
16,439 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|11,767
|52
|0
|428
|12,247
|Central Zone
|3,287
|1
|0
|34
|3,322
|Edmonton Zone
|7,580
|22
|1
|239
|7,842
|North Zone
|2,992
|0
|0
|124
|3,116
|South Zone
|1,348
|0
|0
|35
|1,383
|Unknown
|11
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Alberta
|26,985
|75
|1
|860
|27,921
- 20,938 active cases in Alberta
- 13,193 active cases (63% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 27,921 variants of concern identified
- 13,193 active
- 14,647 recovered
- 81 died
- 53,051 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|5,597
|18
|6,632
|12,247
|Central Zone
|1,659
|7
|1,656
|3,322
|Edmonton Zone
|3,748
|47
|4,047
|7,842
|North Zone
|1,591
|4
|1,521
|3,116
|South Zone
|589
|5
|789
|1,383
|Unknown
|9
|0
|2
|11
|Alberta
|13,193
|81
|14,647
|27,921
Acute care facilities
- Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
Other facilities and settings
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray
- Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont
- Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton
- Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Peace River Correctional Centre
- Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie
- Rotary House, Grande Prairie
- Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- The Grocery People, High Level
- Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre, Fort McMurray
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
April 28, 2021
There are 25 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 18 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 40 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 186,679 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,073 deaths in Alberta (1039 in Edmonton zone, 627 in Calgary Zone, 156 in North Zone, 134 in Central Zone, 117 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 643 are in the hospital including 145 in ICU (Intensive Care). 163,668 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.9%.
There are 20,938 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,882, Edmonton:5,755, North:2,894, Central:2,320, South:1,030, Unknown:57.
There has been 14 deaths recorded for Alberta since April 23. Of the 14 deaths: 1 in the Edmonton Zone, 3 in the Calgary Zone, 3, in the South Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, and 4 in the North Zone.
—————————————————————————————————————–
As of April 28, Canada has 1,202,737 confirmed cases. There have been 24,117 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(20,938) behind Ontario(38,853), followed by Quebec (9,948-3rd) and British Columbia (8,256-4th). Alberta’s active cases are more than double of Quebec.
There have been 1,095,266 recovered cases in Canada.
The USA has 32,983,662 confirmed cases. There are 588,328 deaths recorded and 25,584,697 recovered cases. 98,044,421 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.
There are 149,048,469 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,141,377 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 112,078,282, cases recovered globally. A total of 983,410,283 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (17,997,267), Brazil (14,441,563), France (5,626,942), moving up to fifth place from sixth, Turkey (4,751,026). No other country has reached the 4,750,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (395,022), Mexico (215,547), India (201,187), and the UK (127,734). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 25th.
The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (14,817,371), Brazil (12,838,989), Russia (4,360,900), Turkey (4,212,461). All other countries are below 4,000,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.
We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.
There was a live update on April 27 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta chief medical officer of health. There was not a live update for April 28.