COVID-19 UPDATE – August 14, 2020

As of August 14, Alberta Health has confirmed 160 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. August 13=76, August 14=84.

There are 18 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There have been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

573 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 85% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 45 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 214 cases and moves to 55 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 154 cases have recovered and 5 deaths.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 48 cases and moves down to 11 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 60 cases and 7 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 11 cases and 6 of them active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster)moves up to a total of 29 cases and holds at 6 active cases.

The Municipality of Jasper holds with a total of 14 cases and drops to 5 active.

The city of Fort McMurray holds at a total of 75 cases and drops to 5 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 5 cases and 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at a total of 25 with 1 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) gains a new case for a total of 8 and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 47 cases and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total of 5 and 1 active case.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 25 municipalities.

There are 12,053 cases in Alberta, and 221deaths in Alberta (116 in Calgary Zone, 56 in Edmonton zone, 22 in North Zone, 21 in the South Zone, 6 in the Central Zone). Of the 12,053 cases, 48 are in the hospital and 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 10,796 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,036 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:497, Calgary:305, North:103, Central:81, South:45, Unknown:5.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours. 1 is in the Edmonton Zone, 1 is in the South Zone, 1 is in the North Zone in Mackenzie County, and one in the Central Zone.

Canada has 121,652 confirmed cases. There have been 9,020 deaths recorded.

There have been 107,942 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,228,817 confirmed cases. There are 166,317 deaths recorded and 1,796,309 recovered cases, which holds at 35%.

There are 21,054,220 cases worldwide. There are 762,262 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 13,100,156 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 65%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,224,876), India (2,461,190), Russia(910,778), and South Africa (579,140). No other country has reached the 575,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(105,463), Mexico (55,293), India moves to 4th place (48,040) bringing the United Kingdom (46,791) down to 5th. No other country has reached the 45,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,529,245), US (1,796,309), India (1,751,555), Russia (721,473) and South Africa (461,734). Mexico is in 6th with 406,583. All other countries are below 400,000 recovered cases.

