COVID-19 UPDATE – August 12, 2020

As of August 12, Alberta Health has confirmed 206 new cases in Alberta in the since August 10. August 11=85, August 12=121.

There are 22 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There have been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

548 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 83% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 42 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 207 cases and moves to 55 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 148 cases have recovered and 4 deaths.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 75 cases and 13 active.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 45 cases and moves up to 12 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 60 cases and 7 active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster)moves up to a total of 27 cases and moves up to 6 active cases.

The Municipality of Jasper holds with a total of 14 cases and 6 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 7 cases and 2 of them active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) drops a case for a total of 6 and 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) gains a new case for a total of 25 with 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds at a total of 8 cases and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 47 cases and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds at a total of 5 cases and moves down to 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total of 5 and 1 active case.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 23 municipalities.

There are 11,893 cases in Alberta, and 217 deaths in Alberta (116 in Calgary Zone, 55 in Edmonton zone, 21 in North Zone, 20 in the South Zone, 5 in the Central Zone). Of the 11,893 cases, 50 are in the hospital and 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 10,632 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,044 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:470, Calgary:312, North:111, Central:92, South:55, Unknown:4.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 is in the Edmonton Zone at the Good Samaritan Southgate. 2 are in the South Zone and 1 in the North Zone in Mackenzie County.

Provincial breakdowns for August 12, 2020, were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 120,844 confirmed cases. There have been 9,006 deaths recorded.

There have been 107,148 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,119,711 confirmed cases. There are 163,651 deaths recorded and 1,714,960 recovered cases, which moves up to 35%.

There are 20,456,016 cases worldwide. There are 745,600 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 12,640,013 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 63%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,109,630), India (2,329,638), Russia(900,745), and South Africa (568,919). No other country has reached the 550,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(103,026), Mexico (53,929) United Kingdom (46,791), and India (46,091). No other country has reached the 45,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,473,376), US (1,714,960), India (1,639,599), Russia (708,900) and South Africa (432,029). All other countries are below 400,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 14.

