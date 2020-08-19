COVID-19 UPDATE – August 18, 2020

As of August 18, Alberta Health has confirmed 374 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. August 15=103, August 16=86, August 17=96, August 18=89.

There are 31 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

599 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 85% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 48 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 227 cases and moves down to 50 active cases. 1 death occurred over the weekend. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 171 cases have recovered and 6 deaths.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 54 cases and moves up to 15 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster)moves up to a total of 32 cases and moves up to 9 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 12 cases and 7 of them active. An “It is time, Canada” religious gathering in the hamlet of Deadwood during the days of July 30-August 2, has resulted in an outbreak spanning from Alberta to B.C. There are currently 15 lab cases in Alberta and 17 in B.C. Anyone who has been to this 3 day gathering or has been in contact with someone from this gathering is advised to go online to the self assessment.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 12 and 5 active.

The Municipality of Jasper holds with a total of 14 cases and 5 active.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 76 cases and had 6 active over the weekend but drops to 5 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 5 cases and 2 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 60 cases and drops to 2 active cases. There has been an outbreak reported at CNRL (Canadian Natural Resources Limited) Albian Village in Fort Mackay.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley)gains a new case for a total of 3 and 1 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) gains a new case for a total of 5 and 1 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) gains a new case for a total of 11 and 1 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at a total of 25 with 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 47 cases and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) reported a new case for a total of 3, over the weekend, but then the report came back to a total of 2 cases and 2 recovered.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 23 municipalities.

There are 12,419 reported cases in Alberta, and 225 deaths in Alberta (117 in Calgary Zone, 56 in Edmonton zone, 23 in North Zone, 23 in the South Zone, 6 in the Central Zone). Of the 12,419 cases, 48 are in the hospital and 11 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 11,025 cases have recovered, which drops to 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,169 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:636, Calgary:295, North:107, Central:87, South:39, Unknown:5.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 1 is in the Calgary Zone, 2 are in the South Zone, 1 is in the North Zone in Mackenzie County.

Note: the number of cases reported on August 15th includes 74 cases from before August 14 that were reconciled in the database on this day. These 74 cases are not attributed to new cases on August 15th. On this date there were 103 new cases. There is currently a discrepancy with provincial numbers as the numbers get reconciled.

Canada has 123,154 confirmed cases. There have been 9,045 deaths recorded.

There have been 109,357 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,422,242 confirmed cases. There are 169,870 deaths recorded and 1,898,159 recovered cases, which moves up to 36%.

There are 22,046,135 cases worldwide. There are 778,557 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 14,020,530 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,4074,354), India (2,702,742), Russia(930,276), and South Africa (592,144). No other country has reached the 575,000 mark. Argentina has been steadily rising, moving from 16th to 13th in the last week with 305,966 cases. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(109,888), Mexico (55,023), India (51,797) bringing the United Kingdom (41,466) (5325 cases have been removed from the reporting done on August 14th with no explanation). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Indonesia is seeing an increase in numbers having reached the top 20 at 18th place since August 17. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,735,064), India moves up to 2nd (1,977,779), US moves down to 3rd (1,898,159), Russia (741,045) and South Africa (485,468). All other countries are below 475,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 20.

