COVID-19 UPDATE – August 27, 2020

As of August 27, Alberta Health has confirmed 312 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 77=Aug 25, 127=Aug 26, 108=Aug 27.

There are 47 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

679 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 83% of the cases.

With school starting next week for many divisions, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, reminds us to follow the guidelines and to access the resources available for safe re-entry to Back to School.

Current outbreaks in the North Zone:

Long term care facilities

La Crete Continuing Care Centre, La Crete

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie

Signature Supports Services, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

Family gatherings, La Crete

Deadwood religious gathering, Manning

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 53 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 272 cases and moves up to 57 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 206 cases have recovered and 9 deaths.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 78 cases and moves up to 27 active.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 94 cases and moves up to 18 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 43 cases and moves down to 14 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 38 cases and moves up to 13 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 18 cases and 7 of them active. The County of Northern Lights was on the WATCH list for August 25, but was taken off the next day.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) gains 2 new cases for a total of 11 and 3 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds with a total of 6 and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 12 and and down to 2 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) gains 2 new cases for a total of 8 and 2 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) gains a new case for a total of 74 and 1 active case.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 3 cases and 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 5 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 25 municipalities.

There are 13,318 reported cases in Alberta, and 237 deaths in Alberta (118 in Calgary Zone, 60 in Edmonton zone, 28 in North Zone, 24 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 13,318 cases, 49 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 11,923 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,158 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:589, Calgary:375, North:148, Central:25, South:18, Unknown:3.

There have been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 2 are in the Edmonton Zone, and 1 is in the North Zone in Mackenzie County.

Provincial breakdown for August 27 was not available at time of posting.

Canada has 126,780 confirmed cases. There have been 9,101 deaths recorded.

There have been 112,771 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,799,046 confirmed cases. There are 178,998 deaths recorded and 2,084,465 recovered cases, which moves up to 37%.

There are 24,288,572 cases worldwide. There are 828,070 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 15,856,795 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 68%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,717,156), India (3,310,234), Russia(972,972), and South Africa (618,286). Peru reached 613,378. No other country has reached the 600,000 mark. Argentina is still seeing a steady increase in numbers and is now in 11th place with 370,188. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(117,665), Mexico (62,076), India (60,472), United Kingdom (41,564). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,082,447), India (2,523,771), US (2,084,465), Russia (790,629) and South Africa (531,338). All other countries are below 500,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 31.

