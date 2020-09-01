COVID-19 UPDATE – August 31, 2020

As of August 31, Alberta Health has confirmed 584 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. 158=Aug 28, 133=Aug 29, 184=Aug 30, 109=Aug 31.

There are 69 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

721 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 81% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 55 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 296 cases and moves up to 66 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 221 cases have recovered and 9 deaths.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 109 cases and moves up to 28 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 53 cases and moves up to 25 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). Sadly, the County’s first death was recorded over the weekend.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 82 cases and drops down to 20 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) recorded an increase of 1 case to 44 on August 28 but it was removed today for a total of 43 cases and moves down to 11 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 18 cases and drops down to 6 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) jumps up to 6 cases from 2 and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) gains 1 new case for a total of 12 and 4 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) gains 2 new cases for a total of 6 and 2 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 8 and 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) this is the first recorded new case since April 21 and the first active case since May 2 bringing the total cases to 6 and 1 active. Though, it has been reported twice that there was a new case and then they were removed the next day.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) gains a new case for a total of 49 and 1 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) gains a new case for a total of 9 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 12 and and down to 1 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 74 and 1 active case.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 23 municipalities.

There are 13,902 reported cases in Alberta, and 239 deaths in Alberta (118 in Calgary Zone, 61 in Edmonton zone, 29 in North Zone, 24 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 13,902 cases, 44 are in the hospital and 8 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 12,293 cases have recovered, which drops to 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,370 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:590, Edmonton:551, North:174, Central:27, South:24, Unknown:4.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 1 is in the Edmonton Zone, and 1 is in the North Zone in Clear Hills County.

Canada has 128,948 confirmed cases. There have been 9,126 deaths recorded.

There have been 114,158 recovered cases in Canada and drops to 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 5,972,356 confirmed cases. There are 182,622 deaths recorded and 2,184,825 recovered cases, which moves up to 38%.

There are 25,338,571 cases worldwide. There are 848,203 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 16,702,893 cases recovered globally, which holds at 68%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,862,311), India (3,621,245), Russia(992,402), and Peru moves into 5th spot from 6th with 647,166. South Africa moves down to 6th (627,041). Colombia has reached 607,904. No other country has reached the 600,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(120,828), India moves to 3rd from 4th (64,469), Mexico moves down to 4th (64,158), United Kingdom (41,588). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,237,615), India (2,774,801), US (2,184,825), Russia (807,339) and South Africa (540,923). All other countries are below 500,000 recovered cases.

