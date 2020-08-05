COVID-19 UPDATE – August 4, 2020

As of August 4, Alberta Health has confirmed 300 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. July 31=97, August 1=67, August 2=74, August 3=65.

There are 47 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

It was announced on August 4, 2020 that masks will be mandatory in classrooms starting in September. They will be required for students in grades 4-12 and optional for grades 3 and under. Teachers and support staff for all grades will also be required to wear a mask, as well as bus drivers. Masks will be mandatory in common shared spaces such as hallways and busses, but will not be required in classrooms as long as the 2 metre safe-distancing protocol can be followed. Students will be receiving two re-usable face masks free from the Alberta Government. Teachers, bus drivers, and support staff will also be receiving two reusable face masks and one face shield. See video at bottom of report.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 41 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 167 cases and drops to 57 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 109 cases have recovered.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 38 cases and moves up to 10 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) jumps up to a total of 10 cases and 9 active.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 67 cases and 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 54 cases drops to 5 active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 23 cases and up to 4 active cases.

The town of Hinton holds at a total of 7 and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds at a total of 8 cases and drops to 3 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) gains 2 new cases for a total of 6 and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds at a total of 3 and 2 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds at a total of 6 and 2 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) gains a new case for a total of 3 and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) has it’s first new case since April 28 giving them a total of 3 cases and 1 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds for a total of 5 cases and 1 of them active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 7 and 1 active.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 73 and 1 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds with a total of 8 cases and drops to 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake gains a new case for a total of 4 and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 20 municipalities.

There are 11,146 cases in Alberta, and 201 deaths in Alberta (114 in Calgary Zone, 50 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 17 in the South Zone, 3 in the Central Zone). Of the 11,146 cases, 85 are in the hospital and 23 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 9,754 cases have recovered, which moves up to 89% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,191 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:475, Edmonton:275, Central:211, North:115, South:110, Unknown:5.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 3 are in the Edmonton Zone at the Good Samaritan Southgate. 1 is in the Central Zone and 1 in the South Zone.

Canada has 117,792 confirmed cases. There have been 8,958 deaths recorded.

There have been 102,450 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 4,698,818 confirmed cases. There are 155,204 deaths recorded and 1,528,979 recovered cases, which moves up to 34%.

There are 18,448,084 cases worldwide. There are 698,023 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 11,048,174 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 62%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(2,801,921), India (1,855,745), Russia(859,762), and South Africa (521,318). No other country has reached the 500,000 mark. The UK has dropped to 11th with 307,256 and Colombia climbed to 9th from 12th place with 327,850. Canada drops to 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(95,819), Mexico moves up to 3rd (48,012) pushing the United Kingdom to 4th (46,295), and India (38,938). No other country has reached the 38,000 mark. Canada holds at 16th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (2,142,467), US (1,528,978), India (1,230,509), Russia (660,235) and South Africa moves into 5th place (363,751) moving Chile (336,330) to 7th below Mexico (353,442). All other countries are below 330,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be August 6.

