COVID-19 UPDATE – December 16, 2020

As of December 16, Alberta Health confirmed 1,270 new cases in Alberta since Dec. 15.

There are 101 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 15.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

4,337 cases have recovered in the North Zone moves up to 78% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Boys and Girls Club, St. Paul

Chevron worksite, Fox Creek

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Core Childcare Society, Edson

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

St. Paul Abilities Network

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor MacKay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 452 schools (19% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 356 schools (297 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 59 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

128 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 14 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 6 schools on the WATCH list.

There was a case identified at St. Andrews school in High Prairie that has not been added to the School Status.

December 16, 2020

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 351case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,062 cases and down to 219 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 299 cases and down to 130 active.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 637 cases and 120 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 221 cases and 111 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 368 cases and down to 76 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 166 cases and down to 55 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 192 cases and holds at 54 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 152 cases and down to 49 active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 159 cases and down to 48 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 102 cases and 45 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 72 cases and 36 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 190 cases and down to 34 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 73 cases and down to 29 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 173 cases and down to 27 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 206 cases and holds at 27 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 125 cases and 27 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 95 cases and 27 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 466 cases and down to 25 active cases.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 113 cases and down to 25 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 93 cases and down to 19 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 30 cases and 16 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 88 cases and down to 13 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 42 cases and 8 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 85 cases and 6 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake)holds with a total of 115 cases and moves down to 6 active.

The town of Whitecourt holds with a total of 46 cases and down to 5 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 54 and down to 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 9 and 1 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) holds with a total of 3 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 9 municipalities.

There are 84,597 reported cases in Alberta, and 760 deaths in Alberta (379 in Edmonton zone, 244 in Calgary Zone, 57 in North Zone, 52 in the South Zone, 27 in the Central Zone, 1 unknown). Of the 84,597 cases, 749 are in the hospital including 139 in ICU (Intensive Care). 63,668 cases have recovered, which moves up to 76% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 7.3%.

There are 20,169 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,715, Calgary:7,122, Central:1,458, North:1,245, South:553, Unknown:76.

There have been 16 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 16 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 10 in the Edmonton Zone.

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 479,720 confirmed cases. There have been 13,759 deaths recorded.

There have been 389,698 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 84% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 16,519,668 confirmed cases. There are 302,992 deaths recorded and 10,140,445 recovered cases, which moves up to 60%.

There are 73,992,814 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,645,136 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 52,027,655 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,932,547), Brazil (6,970,034), Russia (2,708,940) and France (2,465,022). No other country has reached the 2,450,000 mark. Canada holds at 27th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (182,799), India (144,096), Mexico (115,099), Italy (66,537). No other country has reached the 66,500 mark. . Canada moves down to 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: moving up to first place is the US (10,140,445), pushing India (9,456,449) to second, Brazil (6,237,617), Russia (2,115,842), Turkey (1,691,113). All other countries are below 1,650,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and will either be effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12.

December 16, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.