COVID-19 UPDATE – December 4, 2020

As of December 4, Alberta Health confirmed 1,828 new cases in Alberta since Dec 3.

There are 126 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 3.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

3,201 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 76% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Fairview Health Complex

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Boys and Girls Club, St. Paul

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Peace River Correctional Facility

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 415 schools (18% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 293 schools (221 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 72 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

98 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 11 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 5 schools on the WATCH list.

December 4, 2020

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 349case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 822 cases and down to 214 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 160 cases and 85 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 513 cases and 82 active. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 270 cases and 77 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 155 cases and 71 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

La La Biche moves up to a total of 102 cases and 68 active. Lac La Biche has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 90 cases and 48 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 98 cases and 46 active cases. The municipality of Jasper has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place)

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 140 cases and 43 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 110 cases and 35 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 140 cases and down to 32 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 69 cases and down to 32 active. Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 97 cases and down to 22 active. The MD of Greenview has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 43 cases and 21 active. The town of Hinton has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 52 cases and down to 21 active. Athabasca County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 86 cases and 19 active. Westlock County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 179 cases and down to 16 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 29 cases and 13 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) holds with a total of 67 cases and down to 12 active. Big Lakes County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to 108 cases and down to 10 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 436 cases and down to 8 active cases.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 39 cases and down to 8 active. The town of Whitecourt has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 14 cases and 8 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) removes a case for a total of 70 cases and down to 7 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 34 cases and 6 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes)holds with a total of 69 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 31 cases and down to 2 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) reports it’s very first cases since the pandemic began for a total of 2 cases and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 52 and down to 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 80 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 8 municipalities.

There are 64,851 reported cases in Alberta, and 590 deaths in Alberta (270 in Edmonton zone, 206 in Calgary Zone, 49 in North Zone, 47 in the South Zone, 18 in the Central Zone). Of the 64,851 cases, 533 are in the hospital and 99 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 46,018 cases have recovered, which holds at 72% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 10.5%.

There are 18,243 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:8,578, Calgary:6,666, Central:1,251, North:1,012, South:630, Unknown:106.

There have been 15 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 15 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 12 in the Edmonton Zone.

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 402,569 confirmed cases. There have been 12,496 deaths recorded.

There have been 320,096 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 82% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 14,041,436 confirmed cases. There are 275,386 deaths recorded and 5,404,018 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 65,702,637 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,515,530 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 42,173,637 cases recovered globally, which drops down to 65%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,571,559), Brazil (6,487,084), Russia (2,382,012) and France (2,321,493). No other country has reached the 2,300,000 mark. Indonesia (563,680) has entered the top 20. Canada holds at 29th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (175,270), India (139,188), Mexico (108,173), United Kingdom (60,714). No other country has reached the 60,000 mark. Canada moves up to 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (9,016,289), Brazil (5,792,539), US (5,404,018), Russia (1,872,214), Argentina (1,281,955). All other countries are below 1,280,000 recovered cases.

New measures at a glance

Premier Jason Kenney announced that Alberta is in a State of Public Health Emergency. New measures are mandatory and will be enforced with increased inspections and fines. Anyone disregarding the new measures could face a fine of up to $100,000. Unless otherwise stated, the following mandatory restrictions came into effect Nov. 24 and will be in place for at least three weeks. Click here for further details. The new measures will be reassessed on December 15, 2020. Any region under the ENHANCED list will stay on the list until Dec. 15 even if their numbers go lower.

December 4, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Also present, Dr. Verna Yiu who currently serves as President and CEO of Alberta Health Services (AHS).