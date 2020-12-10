COVID-19 UPDATE – December 9, 2020

As of December 9, Alberta Health confirmed 1,460 new cases in Alberta since Dec 8.

There are 107 new cases in the North Zone since Dec 8.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

3,600 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 75% of the cases.

Tyler Shandro, Alberta Health Minister, announced today that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 will be rolling out to front line workers in Alberta starting December 16. There will be an initial dose and then four weeks later an additional dose needs to be given.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Seton – Jasper Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Extendicare St. Paul

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Heimstaed Lodge, La Crete

Jasper Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge

Ridgevalley Seniors Home, Crooked Creek

Other facilities and settings

Boys and Girls Club, St. Paul

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Elders Caring Shelter Society, Grande Prairie

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Peace River Correctional Facility

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 414 schools (18% of the schools in Alberta) with 1 or more cases, but only 328 schools (264 outbreaks) have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 48 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2-4 infectious cases in the school. There are 64 regions on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

109 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 14 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 5 schools on the WATCH list.

December 9, 2020

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 318case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 937 cases and 240 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 223 cases and 130 active.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 576 cases and 112 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 326 cases and down to 91 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 141 cases and 81 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 131 cases and down to 75 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 123 cases and 53 active cases.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 171 cases and 53 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 128 cases and 43 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 155 cases and down to 36 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 160 cases and down to 35 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 61 cases and 32 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 84 cases and down to 30 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 45 cases and 26 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 96 cases and 24 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 64 cases and down to 24 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 104 cases and drops to 20 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 448 cases and 19 active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 187 cases and 19 active cases.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 75 cases and 18 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 19 cases and 11 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 78 cases and holds at 11 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 43 cases and 9 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to 111 cases and holds at 8 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 38 cases and 7 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) moves up to a total of 3 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 31 cases and 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 69 cases and down to 1 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) holds with a total of 53 and down to 1 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds with a a total of 7 and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 80 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 7 municipalities.

There are 73,488 reported cases in Alberta, and 653 deaths in Alberta (310 in Edmonton zone, 219 in Calgary Zone, 51 in North Zone, 50 in the South Zone, 23 in the Central Zone). Of the 73,488 cases, 685 are in the hospital and 121 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 52,636 cases have recovered, which drops to 70% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 8.9%.

There are 20,199 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:9,289, Calgary:7,490, Central:1,500, North:1,213, South:633, Unknown:74.

There have been 13 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 13 deaths: 3 in the Central Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 6 in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 435,330 confirmed cases. There have been 12,983 deaths recorded. Alberta has the most active cases in Canada with 20,199, followed by Ontario(16,089) and Quebec(15,427).

There have been 350,011 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 83% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 15,040,175 confirmed cases. There are 285,351 deaths recorded and 5,788,509 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 68,762,897 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,565,945 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 44,195,095 cases recovered globally, which holds at 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (9,735,850), Brazil (6,728,452), Russia (2,518,551) and France (2,377,692). No other country has reached the 2,375,000 mark. Canada holds at 28th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (178,995), India (141,360), Mexico (110,874), United Kingdom (62,663). No other country has reached the 62,500 mark. Italy has reached 61,739. Canada holds at 23rd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (9,215,581), Brazil (5,966,118), US (5,788,509), Russia (1,989,710), Argentina (1,305,587). All other countries are below 1,300,000 recovered cases.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and will either take effect as of yesterday or as of midnight on December 12.

December 9, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Alberta Health Minister, Tyler Shandro, announces that vaccines will be available to front line workers in Alberta starting next week.