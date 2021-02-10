COVID-19 UPDATE – February 9, 2021

As of February 9, Alberta Health confirmed 195 new cases in Alberta since February 8.

There are 3 new cases in the North Zone since February 8.

There has been 3 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

9,712 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 93% of the cases.

Variant cases

Alberta is monitoring for variant strains of COVID-19 that have a higher infection rate. Case numbers will be updated weekly. These are total cases since December 15, 2020.

As of February 9, Alberta has detected:

97 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7)

7 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351)

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Athabasca Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Bonnyville

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Grande Prairie Care Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre, Auxiliary

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Keekenow Senior Facility, Wabasca

Points West Living, Peace River

Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Grande Prairie

Stone Brook Lodge, Grimshaw

Other facilities and settings

Cenovus Christina Lake, Conklin

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Ed’s Auto Salvage, Westlock

Edson Continuing Care Centre

Grande Prairie Council for Lifelong Learning

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Lakeland Out of the Elements Shelter, Lac La Biche

Legacy Childcare, Slave Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

McMurray Gospel Assembly, Fort McMurray

Millar Western Forest Products, Whitecourt

North American Construction Group, Fort McMurray

Ovintiv Canada Pipestone, Wembley

Peace River Correctional Centre

Shell Gold Creek, Grande Prairie

Sugarplum Tree Daycare, Peace River

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tolko Industries, High Level

YMCA Eagle Ridge child care, Fort McMurray

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021.

Open

No school status to report.

The school continues near normal operations with public health measures in place.

Alert (1 to 4 cases)

Parents are notified by their child’s school when a single confirmed case and when multiple confirmed cases are identified within the school.

Schools with 2 or more cases are reported on the map.

When 2 or more confirmed cases are identified within the school, public health officials initiate an investigation to monitor risk level and work with the school.

After the first 2 cases within 14 days are identified, additional cases in the school will be included in the investigation as long as there is less than 28 days between subsequent cases.

The alert investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Outbreak (5 to 9 cases) and (10+ cases)

An outbreak is reported when 5 or more cases are confirmed in an investigation, where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Outbreaks are reported on the map as 5 to 9 cases or 10+ cases.

Risk monitoring continues. Additional public health measures may be required. The school may move to scenario 2 (partial in-person classes) or scenario 3 (at-home learning).

The outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 315 schools with active alerts and outbreaks (13% of the schools in Alberta). There is a total of 866 cases since Jan 11.

There are 69 regions/cities/towns on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

Open (no status to report) / Alert (2 to 4 cases) / Outbreak (5 to 9 cases and 10+ cases)

There are 19 ALERTS in the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) reported in the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+ cases) reported in the North Zone.

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 330case(s).

alberta.ca

All Zones are now on the Regional Active List.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 1,275 cases and 153 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 389 cases and down to 90 active.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,720 cases and down to 59 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 455 cases and down to 53 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 585 cases and down to 41 active cases.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 221 cases and 41 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 374 cases and down to 36 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 310 cases and 33 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 337 cases and down to 33 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 373 cases and down to 32 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 458 cases and down to 27 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 436 cases and down to 26 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 570 cases and down to 19 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 148 cases and down to 15 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 622 cases and down to 15 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 224 cases and 14 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds at 427 cases and down to 14 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) movea up to a total of 319 cases and down to 10 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 197 cases and down to 9 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 176 cases and down to 7 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) loses a case for a total of 56 cases and 6 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 75 and 4 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 186 cases and 4 active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) loses a case for a total of 131 cases and down to 4 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 45 and 3 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 113 cases and 3 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) moves up to a total of 11 cases and 2 active.

Woodlands County (Surrounding but not including Whitecourt, Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) holds with a total of 7 cases and 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds with a total of 38 cases and down to 1 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) moves up to a total of 6 cases and down to 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 8 municipalities.

There are 127,231 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,722 deaths in Alberta (892 in Edmonton zone, 536 in Calgary Zone, 120 in North Zone, 99 in the Central Zone, 75 in the South Zone). Of the 127,231 cases, 427 are in the hospital including 78 in ICU (Intensive Care). 119,678 cases have recovered, which holds at 95% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 3.2%.

There are 5,831 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,335, Edmonton:1,748, North:758, Central:656, South:325, Unknown:9.

There have been 12 new deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, 3 in the North Zone, 2 in the Edmonton Zone, and 4 in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 810,797 confirmed cases. There have been 20,909 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases(5,831) behind Quebec (11,007 – second) and Ontario (13,948 – first).

There have been 750,709 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 27,793,657 confirmed cases. There are 479,417 deaths recorded and 17,627,589 recovered cases, which moves up to 65%.

There are 106,782,469 cases worldwide. There are a total of 2,335,652 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 77,284,462 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 74%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,847,304), Brazil (9,548,079), the UK (3,983,684), and Russia (3,953,970). No other country has reached the 3,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (232,170), Mexico (166,731), India (155,158), and the UK (114,066). No other country has reached the 110,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,548,521), Brazil (8,553,592), Russia (3,455,582), Turkey (2,437,382). All other countries are below 2,400,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.

Enhanced measures at a glance

Some restrictions were lifted on February 8, 2021. If the numbers show a decrease in cases and hospitalizations after 3 weeks, further restrictions may be lifted.

Febryary 9, 2021 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.