COVID-19 UPDATE – January 25, 2021

As of January 25, Alberta Health confirmed 362 new cases in Alberta since January 24.

There are 215 new cases in the North Zone since January 22.

There has been 10 deaths recorded in the North Zone since January 22.

8,432 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 87% of the cases.

__________________________________________________________________________

First variant discovered in Alberta

The first case of the UK variant, B.1.1.7, that has not been linked to international travel has been discovered in Alberta.

The are two variants, one discovered in the United Kingdom, and one discovered in South Africa. There are 25 cases of variants in Alberta that have been linked to international travel. They have been identified during the Border Pilot Project and have been contained and monitored.

The variants tend to spread more easily and Alberta Health is concerned that that ability of these variants to spread rapidly can greatly overwhelm the health care system. The out break in the UK of these variants has put major stress on their ability to care to COVID patients and the general populace.

Alberta Health is paying close attention to these variants, but have projected devastating results if health measures are not followed.

Pfizer and Moderna have indicated that their vaccines does work against these new variants, but Canada is has not been able to receive the doses promised by the companies. Alberta has received its shipment this week and 50% of the next shipment has been cut.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

George McDougall – Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre

High Prairie Health Complex

Mayerthorpe Healthcare Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Bonnyville

Extendicare Mayerthorpe

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Westlock Continuing Care Centre

William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre, Auxiliary

Supportive living/home living sites

Bar-V-Nook Manor, Smoky Lake

Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Grande Prairie

Sunnyside Manor, St. Paul

Other facilities and settings

Anzac Lodge

Cenovus Christina Lake, Conklin

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre, Cold Lake

Edson Continuing Care Centre

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Lakeland Out of the Elements Shelter, Lac La Biche

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

McCullough Centre, Gunn

Peace River Correctional Centre

Sugarplum Tree Daycare, Peace River

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

—————————————————————————————————————-

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021.

Open

No school status to report.

The school continues near normal operations with public health measures in place.

Alert (1 to 4 cases)

Parents are notified by their child’s school when a single confirmed case and when multiple confirmed cases are identified within the school.

Schools with 2 or more cases are reported on the map.

When 2 or more confirmed cases are identified within the school, public health officials initiate an investigation to monitor risk level and work with the school.

After the first 2 cases within 14 days are identified, additional cases in the school will be included in the investigation as long as there is less than 28 days between subsequent cases.

The alert investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Outbreak (5 to 9 cases) and (10+ cases)

An outbreak is reported when 5 or more cases are confirmed in an investigation, where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Outbreaks are reported on the map as 5 to 9 cases or 10+ cases.

Risk monitoring continues. Additional public health measures may be required. The school may move to scenario 2 (partial in-person classes) or scenario 3 (at-home learning).

The outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

AHS reported 259 schools with active alerts and 9 schools with an Outbreak (11% of the schools in Alberta). There is a total of 500 cases. There are 85 regions/cities/towns on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

Open (no status to report) / Alert (2 to 4 cases) / Outbreak (5 to 9 cases and 10+ cases)

There are 11 ALERTS in the North Zone.

There is 1 OUTBREAK reported in the North Zone.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 339 case(s).

All Zones are now on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 1,113 cases and down to 176 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,670 cases and down to 129 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 604 cases and down to 91 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 436 cases and down to 77 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 294 cases and 77 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 407 cases and down to 76 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 389 cases and down to 73 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 304 cases and 75 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 417 cases and down to 66 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 553 cases and down to 60 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 337 cases and 54 active cases.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 276 cases and down to 51 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 339 cases and down to 48 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 314 cases and 40 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 534 cases and 32 active cases.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 177 cases and down to 28 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 133 cases and 25 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 189 cases and 24 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to a total of 212 cases and down to 22 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 168 cases and 14 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) moves up to a total of 107 cases and 12 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 111 cases and down to 11 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 130 cases and 6 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 184 cases and down to 4 active cases.

Woodlands County (Surrounding but not including Whitecourt, Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) holds with a total of 6 cases and down to 3 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 71 and moves up to 2 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) moves up to a total of 9 cases and 2 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) moves up to a total of 37 cases and 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 106 and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) moves up to a total of 15 cases and 1 active.

Lac La Biche County (Surrounding the hamlet of Lac La Biche but not including it, Beaver Lake,Hylo,Plamondon, Venice, Avenir, Barnegat, Behan, Bone Town (designated place), Brièreville, Craigend, Deer Ridge Park Subdivision, Elinor Lake Subdivision, Fork Lake, Helina, Imperial Mills, Lac La Biche Mission, Lakeview Estates, Margie, Mile West Trailer Park, Noral, Normandeau, Owl River, Pelican Portage, Philomena, Pine Lane Trailer Court, Pitlochrie, Rich Lake, Rossian or Russian Colony (designated place), Snug Cove, Sunset Bay, Tweedie) moves up to a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 7 municipalities.

There are 121,535 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,574 deaths in Alberta (825 in Edmonton zone, 495 in Calgary Zone, 102 in North Zone, 83 in the Central Zone, 69 in the South Zone). Of the 121,535 cases, 637 are in the hospital including 113 in ICU (Intensive Care). 110,662 cases have recovered, which holds at 92% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 5%.

There are 9,337 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,588, Edmonton:3,245, North:1,282, Central:809, South:399, Unknown:14.

There have been 62 new deaths recorded for Alberta since Jan 22. Of the 62 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 10 in the North Zone, 3 in the Central Zone, 11 in the Calgary Zone, and 37 in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Canada has 750,925 confirmed cases. There have been 19,187 deaths recorded. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases behind Quebec (second) and Ontario (first).

There have been 669,061 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 91% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 25,845,695 confirmed cases. There are 431,204 deaths recorded and 15,587,268 recovered cases, which holds at 61%.

There are 99,587,084 cases worldwide. There are a total of 2,136,559 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 70,507,414 cases recovered globally, which holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (10,667,736), Brazil (8,844,577), Russia (3,698,246) and the UK (3,680,101). No other country has reached the 3,500,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (217,037), India (153,470), Mexico (149,614), and the UK (98,723). No other country has reached the 98,500 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,330,084), Brazil (7,826,079), Russia (3117,405), Turkey (2,314,403). All other countries are below 2,300,000 recovered cases. Canada moves up to 18th.

Enhanced measures at a glance

New public health measures were introduced on December 8 and have been in effect from Dec. 8 or as of midnight on December 12. These measures will continue to be in effect until further notice.

January 25 2021 update by Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.