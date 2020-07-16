COVID-19 UPDATE – July 15, 2020

As of July 15, Alberta Health has confirmed 168 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours.

There are 18 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage moves up to 86%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 32 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 66 cases and 20 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has 16 total cases with 7 of them active cases.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) has a total of 13 cases with 6 active cases.

The city of Grand Prairie has a total of 21 cases and 4 are active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) has a total of 3 cases and all of them active.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 47 cases with 3 of them active cases.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) has a total of 7 cases with 2 active cases.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) has a total of 4 and with 2 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) has a total of 39 cases with 2 active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray holds at 56 cases with 1 of them active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) has 9 total cases and 1 active case.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) holds at 1 active case.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft)

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,994 cases in Alberta, and 163 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 21 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 12 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,994 cases, 64 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,989 cases have recovered, which 92% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 704 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:312, Edmonton:194, South:81, North:53, Central:61.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 108,829 confirmed cases. There have been 8,810 deaths recorded.

There have been 72,377 recovered cases in Canada which holds at 72% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 3,416,428 confirmed cases. There are 135,991 deaths recorded and 1,075,882 recovered cases, which moves up to 32%.

There are 13,439,126 cases worldwide. There are 581,103 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 7,499,618 cases recovered globally, which holds at 58%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,926,824), India (936,181), Russia(745,197), and Peru (337,751). No other country has reached the 330,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(74,133), followed by the United Kingdom (45,138), Mexico (36,327) and Italy (34,997). No other country has reached the 34,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,328,535), US (1,075,882), India (592,032), Russia (522,375) and Chile(292,085). All other countries are below 275,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be July 17.

