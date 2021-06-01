COVID-19 UPDATE – June 1, 2021

As of June 1, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 209 new cases since May 31.

There are 46 new cases in the North Zone since May 31.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 31.

24,614 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Albertans able to get second doses

Premier Jason Kenney announced to day that Albertans that have had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine can now book appointments for their second dose.

People who have had their first dose in March or earlier can start booking now. Those who had their first dose in April can start booking on June 14 and those that had their first dose in May can begin booking on June 28.

Declining numbers prompts Stage 2

With declining active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta has reached the threshold to begin Stage 2 of the Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan on June 10. (Stage 2: Two weeks after 60% of Albertans 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) have received at least one dose, and hospitalizations are below 500 and declining.)

Stage 1 is in effect starting today, June 1: (Two weeks after 50% of Albertans 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) have received at least one dose, and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining.)

Places of worship – 15% of fire code occupancy (effective May 28)

Outdoor social gatherings – up to 10 people (indoor social gatherings still not permitted)

Outdoor physical, performance and recreation activities – up to 10 distanced people, all ages

Personal and wellness services – re-open, by appointment only

Funeral services – up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests (receptions remain prohibited)

Wedding ceremonies – up to 10 people, including officiant, bride/groom, witnesses (receptions remain prohibited)

Restaurants – outdoor patio dining for up to 4 household members per table, or 3 people if diners who live alone are with their 2 close contacts

Retail – 15% of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance)

Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect

Regional vaccination rates

2,811,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

433 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 427 people, and 457 symptoms. 279 related to Pfizer 95 related to Moderna 59 related to AstraZeneca

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 46.5%, (37111 people)

FALHER

All ages: 44%, (1973 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 40.1%, (7476 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 38.8%, (4577 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 38.6%, (28994 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 38.4%, (2350 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 35.1%, (2549 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 31.3%, (3664 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 12.6%, (3201 people)

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.



Acute care facilities

Athabasca Healthcare Centre

Bonnyville Health Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital

Supportive living/home living sites

Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Childcare, Cold Lake

Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay

BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson

Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie

Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Primrose and Wolf Lake, Lakeland County

Costco, Grande Prairie

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Mercer Peace River

North Country Co-op, Plamondon

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray

Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie

Private dayhome, High Level

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Safeway, Fort McMurray

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake

Tolko Industries, High Level

Walmart, Fort McMurray

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Whitecourt

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge

Westlock Independent Network, Westlock

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 18,806 78 33 705 19,622 Central Zone 4,982 2 1 132 5,117 Edmonton Zone 10,754 65 4 934 11,757 North Zone 5,611 4 0 687 6,302 South Zone 2,527 0 4 90 2,621 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 42,681 149 42 2,548 45,420 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

74,774 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 81.6 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,189 56 18,377 19,622 Central Zone 416 24 4,677 5,117 Edmonton Zone 881 84 10,792 11,757 North Zone 519 24 5,759 6,302 South Zone 269 16 2,336 2,621 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 3,274 204 41,942 45,420 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 1, 2021

There are 15 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 21 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 11 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 227,718 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,228 deaths in Alberta (1,084 in Edmonton Zone, 677 in Calgary Zone, 181 in North Zone, 156 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 438 are in the hospital including 127 in ICU (Intensive Care). 218,719 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.19%.

There are 6,771 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,732, Edmonton:1,799, North:983, Central:826, South:430, Unknown:1.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta since May 31. Of the 1 death: 1 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of June 1, Canada has 1,383,215 confirmed cases. There have been 25,566 deaths recorded. There have been 24,081,086 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 31 there were 33,753 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (12,567 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (4,504 – 3rd<), Quebec (3,925 – 4th<), and British Columbia (3,024 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,400 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,131,906 confirmed cases. There are 610,357 deaths recorded. 294,808,532 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 170,871,322 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,553,113 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,928,759,914 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,175,044), Brazil (16,545,554), France (5,738,636), and Turkey (5,256,516). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (462,791), India (331,895), Mexico (223,568), and the UK (128,045). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (661,468,000), USA (294,808,532), India (216,046,638), UK (65,678,536) and Brazil (63,283,138). All other countries are below 51,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

June 1 video update by Premier Jason Kenny, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer, and AHS President Dr. Verna Yiu.