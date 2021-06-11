COVID-19 UPDATE – June 10, 2021

As of June 10, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 178 new cases since June 9.
There are 40 new cases in the North Zone since June 9.
There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 9.
25,326 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Stage 2 of the Alberta Open For Summer Plan takes effect today
After two weeks of 60% of Alberta (12+) having received their first dose and hospitalizations being below 500, Premier Kenney officially announced the re-opening of Alberta in Stage 2:
- Outdoor social gatherings – up to 20 people with distancing (indoor social gatherings still not permitted)
- Indoor recreation, entertainment and other settings (rec centres, arenas, casinos, cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, libraries, etc.) – open at 1/3 of fire code occupancy
- Gyms and fitness studios – open for solo and drop-in activities and indoor fitness classes with 3 metre distancing
- Funeral services – up to 20 people, indoors and outdoors (receptions permitted outdoors only)
- Wedding ceremonies – up to 20 people, indoors and outdoors (receptions permitted outdoors only)
- Places of worship – 1/3 of fire code occupancy
- Personal and wellness services – resume walk-in service
- Post-secondary – resume in-person learning
- Restaurants – 6 people per table max, indoors or outdoors
- Retail – 1/3 of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance)
- Youth activities (day camps, overnight camps, play centres) – resume with restrictions
- Youth and adult sports – resume with no restrictions, indoors and outdoors
- Outdoor public gatherings (concerts/festivals) – up to 150 people
- Outdoor fixed seating facilities (grandstands) – 1/3 seated capacity
- Work from home order is lifted but still recommended
- Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect
Stage 3 would occur two weeks after 70% of Albertans (12+) receiving their first dose. There is no threshold for hospitalizations. This stage is expected to occur and the end of the month or at the start of July, as long as numbers keep declining and people keep getting vaccinated.
Possible lottery to encourage first dose vaccinations
If you haven’t had your first dose of vaccination, you may want to get on the schedule. Talks are taking place about having a lottery for everyone who has had their first dose of vaccine. This would hopefully encourage those who have not yet decided to get the shot. Dr. Hinshaw assured that those that have already had their first dose would still be eligible for the lottery so you don’t have to hold out to get your first shot.
Similar lotteries have already used in some American states and in Manitoba.
Regional vaccination rates
Vaccination data are up-to-date as of end of day June 08, 2021
- 3,157,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 67.2 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (57.3% total population)
- 15.7 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (13.4% total population)
- 494 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 487 people, and 524 symptoms.
- 313 related to Pfizer
- 109 related to Moderna
- 72 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 3,162 vaccine refusals and 929 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FORT MCMURRAY
All ages: 49.4%, (39458 people)
FALHER
All ages: 45%, (2015 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 41.5%, (7744 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 41.4%, (31076 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 40.5%, (4775 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 39.6%, (2425 people)
VALLEYVIEW
All ages: 36.9%, (2675 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 32.8%, (3837 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 13.5%, (3412 people)
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|19,521
|78
|189
|738
|20,526
|Central Zone
|5,204
|2
|3
|139
|5,348
|Edmonton Zone
|11,181
|65
|19
|989
|12,254
|North Zone
|5,860
|6
|2
|703
|6,571
|South Zone
|2,591
|0
|9
|94
|2,694
|Unknown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alberta
|44,358
|151
|222
|2,663
|47,394
Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.
- 47,394 variants of concern identified
- 2741 active cases
- 229 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,076
|62
|19,388
|20,526
|Central Zone
|372
|27
|4,949
|5,348
|Edmonton Zone
|784
|95
|11,375
|12,254
|North Zone
|390
|29
|6,152
|6,571
|South Zone
|119
|16
|2,559
|2,694
|Unknown
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alberta
|2,741
|229
|44,424
|47,394
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
June 10, 2021
There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 8 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 9 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 229,949 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,262 deaths in Alberta (1,099 in Edmonton Zone, 684 in Calgary Zone, 188 in North Zone, 160 in Central Zone, 131 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 306 are in the hospital including 81 in ICU (Intensive Care). 229,949 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 3.3%.
There are 3,810 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,523, Edmonton:1,028, North:588, Central:496, South:174, Unknown:1.
There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 9. Of the 6 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the North Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.
As of June 10, Canada has 1,398,275 confirmed cases. There have been 25,873 deaths recorded. There have been 27,598,556 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of June 9 there were 20,377 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (6,824 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (3,786 – 3rd<), Quebec (2,274 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,012 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (938 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 170 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,275,075 confirmed cases. There are 613,806 deaths recorded. 304,610,957 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 174,578,442 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,764,656 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,240,981,102 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,183,121), Brazil (17,122,877), France (5,791,600), and Turkey (5,313,098). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (479,515), India (359,676), Mexico (229,353), and the UK (128,131). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (824,856,000), USA (304,610,957), India (242,726,693), moving up to 4th from 5th is Brazil (70,477,292), and down to 5th from 4th is the UK (70,336,446). All other countries are below 60,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
