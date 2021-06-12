COVID-19 UPDATE – June 11, 2021

As of June 11, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 170 new cases since June 10.
There are 54 new cases in the North Zone since June 10.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 10.
25,383 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Regional vaccination rates
Vaccination data are up-to-date as of end of day June 09, 2021
- 3,215,144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 67.8 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (57.7% total population)
- 16.7 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (14.2% total population)
- 496 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 489 people, and 526 symptoms.313 related to Pfizer
- 111 related to Moderna
- 72 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 3,173 vaccine refusals and 937 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FORT MCMURRAY
All ages: 49.7%, (39737 people)
FALHER
All ages: 45.6%, (2044 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 41.7%, (7776 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 41.7%, (31265 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 40.6%, (4790 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 39.7%, (2434 people)
VALLEYVIEW
All ages: 36.9%, (2679 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 32.8%, (3839 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 13.6%, (3440 people)
Acute care facilities
- Athabasca Healthcare Centre
- Bonnyville Health Centre
- Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Stone Brook Lodge, Grimshaw
Other facilities and settings
- 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Childcare, Cold Lake
- BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson
- Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Happy House Daycare, Cold Lake
- Imperial Oil, Cold Lake
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Mercer Peace River
- Private dayhome, High Level
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tolko Industries, High Level
- Walmart, Fort McMurray
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Whitecourt
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
- Wood Buffalo Municipality
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|19,566
|78
|223
|739
|20,606
|Central Zone
|5,227
|2
|4
|138
|5,371
|Edmonton Zone
|11,217
|65
|23
|992
|12,297
|North Zone
|5,908
|7
|2
|708
|6,625
|South Zone
|2,593
|0
|10
|95
|2,698
|Unknown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alberta
|44,512
|152
|262
|2,672
|47,598
Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.
- 47,598 variants of concern identified2585 active cases
- 232 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,014
|64
|19,528
|20,606
|Central Zone
|346
|27
|4,998
|5,371
|Edmonton Zone
|721
|96
|11,480
|12,297
|North Zone
|404
|29
|6,192
|6,625
|South Zone
|100
|16
|2,582
|2,698
|Unknown
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alberta
|2,585
|232
|44,781
|47,598
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
June 11, 2021
There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 9 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 10 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 230,119 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,265 deaths in Alberta (1,100 in Edmonton Zone, 686 in Calgary Zone, 188 in North Zone, 160 in Central Zone, 131 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 296 are in the hospital including 79 in ICU (Intensive Care). 224,325 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 2.8%.
There are 3,529 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,409, Edmonton:929, North:585, Central:456, South:149, Unknown:1.
There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 10. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Edmonton Zone and 2 in the Calgary Zone.
As of June 11, Canada has 1,399,044 confirmed cases. There have been 25,879 deaths recorded. There have been 28,111,418 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of June 10 there were 19,253 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (6,464 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (3,600 – 3rd<), Quebec (2,274 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,012 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (938 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 170 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,287,981 confirmed cases. There are 614,413 deaths recorded. 306,311,758 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 175,018,589 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,776,475 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,282,646,901 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,274,823), Brazil (17,210,969), France (5,795,479), and Turkey (5,319,359). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (482,019), India (363,079), Mexico (229,580), and the UK (128,148). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (845,299,000), USA (306,311,758), India (246,085,649), Brazil (71,569,479), and the UK (70,846,711). All other countries are below 60,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
There was no video update for June 11 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer. There will no video updates, as Dr. Hinshaw will be on holidays all of next week, but there will still be updates.