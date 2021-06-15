COVID-19 UPDATE – June 14, 2021

As of June 11, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 170 new cases since June 10.

There are 54 new cases in the North Zone since June 10.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 10.

25,383 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Lottery for Albertans who get their first vaccine dose

Alberta’s government will hold three draws for $1 million each to incentivize Albertans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning June 14, any Alberta resident 18 and older who has received a first dose of vaccine can register to enter for the first $1-million prize. Eligibility for the first $1 million will close seven days after the province beats its Stage 3 target of 70 per cent first-dose vaccination of Albertans 12 and older. The first winner will be announced when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan begins.

To encourage more people to get fully vaccinated, two additional lotteries will follow in August and September. Second dose lottery No. 1 winner will be announced on Aug. 31. Second dose lottery No. 2 winner will be announced on Sept. 30. Any Albertan over the age of 18 who receives two doses will be eligible to win one of these additional $1-million prizes.

To be eligible for the lottery, you must: Opt-in by registering at alberta.ca/lottery. Reside in Alberta at the time of entry and draw. Be 18 years of age and older. Be able to provide proof of receiving your first dose of an approved vaccine for the first draw and both first and second doses for the second and third draws. Please visit alberta.ca/lottery for a complete list of rules.



More than 68.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose, including 20.2 per cent who are fully vaccinated with two doses.

As of June 13, there are 60,429 appointments booked over the next seven days for first doses. Currently, Alberta is projected to hit the 70 per cent milestone on June 18.

Regional vaccination rates

3,412,751 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta 68.8 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( 58.6 % total population)

percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( % total population) 20.8 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (17.7% total population)

524 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 517 people, and 554 symptoms. 328 related to Pfizer

117 related to Moderna

79 related to AstraZeneca

There have been 3,202 vaccine refusals and 964 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 50.7%, (40532 people)

FALHER

All ages: 46.3%, (2073 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 42.2%, (7869 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 42.6%, (31942 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 41.2%, (4863 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 40.3%, (2470 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 37.8%, (2741 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 33.2%, (3885 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 13.8%, (3501 people)

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 19,700 79 296 744 20,819 Central Zone 5,258 2 5 139 5,404 Edmonton Zone 11,276 65 29 1,004 12,374 North Zone 6,004 10 2 713 6,729 South Zone 2,606 0 12 95 2,713 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 44,845 156 344 2,695 48,040 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.

47,598 variants of concern identified 2585 active cases

232 died

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 988 66 19,765 20,819 Central Zone 286 30 5,088 5,404 Edmonton Zone 588 96 11,690 12,374 North Zone 419 29 6,281 6,729 South Zone 75 17 2,621 2,713 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 2,356 238 45,446 48,040 Note: Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 11, 2021

There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 10 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 230,578 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,270 deaths in Alberta (1,100 in Edmonton Zone, 688 in Calgary Zone, 187 in North Zone, 163 in Central Zone, 132 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 270 are in the hospital including 73 in ICU (Intensive Care). 225,219 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 3.8%.

There are 3,089 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,283, Edmonton:750, North:570, Central:366, South:118, Unknown:2.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 11. Of the 5 deaths: 1 removed from the North Zone, 1 in the South Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 3 in the Central Zone.

As of June 14, Canada has 1,403,285 confirmed cases. There have been 25,944 deaths recorded. There have been 29,282,887 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 13 there were 16,955 active cases in Canada. Alberta has moved to the third highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (5,601 – 1st<) and Manitoba (3,305 – 2nd<), followed by British Columbia (moving up to 4th)(1,920 – 4th<), Quebec (1,836 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (809 – 6th<). All other provinces and territories are below 145 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,333,529 confirmed cases. There are 615,240 deaths recorded. 310,190,917 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 176,096,707 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,806,488 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,369,615,118 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,510,410), Brazil (17,412,766), France (5,803,003), and Turkey (5,336,073). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (487,401), India (374,305), Mexico (230,150), and the UK (128,171). Italy has reached 127, 038. No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (892,770,000), USA (310,190,917), India (254,849,301), Brazil (73,561,536), and the UK (72,265,294). Germany has reached 60,735,3256. All other countries are below 60,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment. There will not be an update on June 8.

There was no video update for June 14 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer. There will no video updates, as Dr. Hinshaw will be on holidays all of next week, but there will still be updates.

News Conference on June 14 with Premier Jason Kenney, and Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announcing the vaccine lottery.