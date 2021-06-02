COVID-19 UPDATE – June 2, 2021

As of June 2, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 410 new cases since June 1.
There are 50 new cases in the North Zone since June 1.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 1.
24,764 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Regional vaccination rates
- 2,841,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 64 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (54.5% total population)
- 10.7 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (9.1% total population)
- 434 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 428 people, and 458 symptoms.
- 279 related to Pfizer
- 96 related to Moderna
- 59 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 3,094 vaccine refusals and 894 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FORT MCMURRAY
All ages: 47%, (37541 people)
FALHER
All ages: 44.1%, (1977 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 40.3%, (7526 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 39.1%, (29329 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 38.9%, (4597 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 38.5%, (2362 people)
VALLEYVIEW
All ages: 35.7%, (2588 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 32.1%, (3759 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 12.8%, (3238 people)
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|18,885
|78
|41
|708
|19,712
|Central Zone
|5,012
|2
|1
|135
|5,150
|Edmonton Zone
|10,858
|65
|5
|947
|11,875
|North Zone
|5,661
|4
|0
|690
|6,355
|South Zone
|2,532
|0
|5
|90
|2,627
|Unknown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alberta
|42,949
|149
|52
|2,570
|45,720
*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 75,125 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 89.9 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 45,720 variants of concern identified
- 207 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,157
|57
|18,498
|19,712
|Central Zone
|427
|25
|4,698
|5,150
|Edmonton Zone
|919
|84
|10,872
|11,875
|North Zone
|521
|25
|5,809
|6,355
|South Zone
|252
|16
|2,359
|2,627
|Unknown
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alberta
|3,276
|207
|42,237
|45,720
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
June 2, 2021
There are 13 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 16 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 11 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 228,128 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,231 deaths in Alberta (1,085 in Edmonton Zone, 678 in Calgary Zone, 181 in North Zone, 157 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 435 are in the hospital including 122 in ICU (Intensive Care). 219,592 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.2%.
There are 6,305 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,583, Edmonton:1,647, North:883, Central:788, South:403, Unknown:1.
There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 1. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.
As of June 2, Canada has 1,384,252 confirmed cases. There have been 25,596 deaths recorded. There have been 24,429,075 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of June 1 there were 31,164 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (11,689 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (4,333 – 3rd<), Quebec (3,609 – 4th<), and British Columbia (2,871 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,300 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,150,836 confirmed cases. There are 610,942 deaths recorded. 296,658,6651 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 171,342,916 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,683,524 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,967,756,634 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,307,832), Brazil (16,624,480), France (5,739,991), and Turkey (5,263,697). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada moves down to 23rd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (465,199), India (335,102), Mexico (227,840), and the UK (128,057). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (681,908,000), USA (296,658,651), India (218,546,667), UK (66,203,700) and Brazil (64,850,504). All other countries are below 64,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
There was no video update for June 2 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.