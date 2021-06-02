COVID-19 UPDATE – June 2, 2021

As of June 2, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 410 new cases since June 1.

There are 50 new cases in the North Zone since June 1.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 1.

24,764 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Regional vaccination rates

2,841,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

434 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 428 people, and 458 symptoms. 279 related to Pfizer 96 related to Moderna 59 related to AstraZeneca

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 47%, (37541 people)

FALHER

All ages: 44.1%, (1977 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 40.3%, (7526 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 39.1%, (29329 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 38.9%, (4597 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 38.5%, (2362 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 35.7%, (2588 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 32.1%, (3759 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 12.8%, (3238 people)

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 18,885 78 41 708 19,712 Central Zone 5,012 2 1 135 5,150 Edmonton Zone 10,858 65 5 947 11,875 North Zone 5,661 4 0 690 6,355 South Zone 2,532 0 5 90 2,627 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 42,949 149 52 2,570 45,720 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

75,125 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 89.9 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,157 57 18,498 19,712 Central Zone 427 25 4,698 5,150 Edmonton Zone 919 84 10,872 11,875 North Zone 521 25 5,809 6,355 South Zone 252 16 2,359 2,627 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 3,276 207 42,237 45,720 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 2, 2021

There are 13 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 16 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 11 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 228,128 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,231 deaths in Alberta (1,085 in Edmonton Zone, 678 in Calgary Zone, 181 in North Zone, 157 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 435 are in the hospital including 122 in ICU (Intensive Care). 219,592 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.2%.

There are 6,305 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,583, Edmonton:1,647, North:883, Central:788, South:403, Unknown:1.

There has been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 1. Of the 3 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the Calgary Zone, and 1 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of June 2, Canada has 1,384,252 confirmed cases. There have been 25,596 deaths recorded. There have been 24,429,075 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 1 there were 31,164 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (11,689 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (4,333 – 3rd<), Quebec (3,609 – 4th<), and British Columbia (2,871 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,300 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,150,836 confirmed cases. There are 610,942 deaths recorded. 296,658,6651 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 171,342,916 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,683,524 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,967,756,634 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,307,832), Brazil (16,624,480), France (5,739,991), and Turkey (5,263,697). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada moves down to 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (465,199), India (335,102), Mexico (227,840), and the UK (128,057). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (681,908,000), USA (296,658,651), India (218,546,667), UK (66,203,700) and Brazil (64,850,504). All other countries are below 64,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

There was no video update for June 2 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.