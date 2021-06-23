COVID-19 UPDATE – June 22, 2021

As of June 22, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 57 new cases since June 21.

There are 22 new cases in the North Zone since June 21.

There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone since June 21.

25,869 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

************************************************************************************

Regional vaccination rates

3,854,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta 70.8 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( 60.3 % total population)

percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( % total population) 30.4 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (25.9% total population)

605 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 598 people, and 639 symptoms. 368 related to Pfizer 136 related to Moderna 101 related to AstraZeneca

This represents people, and symptoms.

There have been 3,328 vaccine refusals and 998 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 51.4%, (41046 people)

FALHER

All ages: 51.9%, (41424 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 43.9%, (32912 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 42.9%, (8010 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 42.8%, (5053 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 41.3%, (2530 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 39.2%, (2845 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 34.3%, (4018 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 14.1%, (3577 people)

*************************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 19,924 79 483 756 21,242 Central Zone 5,317 2 8 140 5,467 Edmonton Zone 11,327 65 53 1,020 12,465 North Zone 6,104 12 3 721 6,840 South Zone 2,632 0 12 95 2,739 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Alberta 45,304 158 559 2,732 48,753 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health.

Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.

48,753 variants of concern identified 1245 active cases 256 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered NA Total Calgary Zone 628 72 20,542 0 21,242 Central Zone 121 33 5,313 0 5,467 Edmonton Zone 201 100 12,164 0 12,465 North Zone 249 33 6,558 0 6,840 South Zone 46 18 2,675 0 2,739 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Alberta 1,245 256 47,252 0 48,753 Note: Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

******************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 22, 2021

There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 7 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 10 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 231,476 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,290 deaths in Alberta (1,102 in Edmonton Zone, 697 in Calgary Zone, 192 in North Zone, 166 in Central Zone, 133 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 200 are in the hospital including 54 in ICU (Intensive Care). 231,476 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 1.4%.

There are 1,773 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:850, North:360, Edmonton:311, Central:179, South:72, Unknown:1.

There has been 2deaths recorded for Alberta since June 21. Of the 2 deaths: 1 removed from the Edmonton Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the Calgary Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of June 22, Canada has 1,410,206 confirmed cases. There have been 26,155 deaths recorded. There have been 332,942,019 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 21 there were 11,029 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (3,454 – 1st<) and Manitoba (2,075 – 2nd<), followed by Quebec (1,299- 4th<), British Columbia (1,235 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (711 – 6th<). All other provinces and territories are below 85 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,432,019 confirmed cases. There are 617,821 deaths recorded. 318,224,536 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 178,934,576 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,876,130 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,679,045,860 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,977,861), Brazil (17,966,831), France (5,821,788), and Turkey (5,381,736). No other country has reached the 5,300,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (502,586), India (389,302), Mexico (231,244), and Peru (190,645). No other country has reached the 190,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (1,049,744,000), USA (318,224,536), India (288,766,201), Brazil (82,895,165), and the UK (75,260,271). All other countries are below 73,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

**********************************************************************************************************

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

June 22 video update for June 22 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.