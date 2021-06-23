COVID-19 UPDATE – June 22, 2021

As of June 22, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 57 new cases since June 21.
There are 22 new cases in the North Zone since June 21.
There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone since June 21.
25,869 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Regional vaccination rates
Vaccination data are up-to-date as of end of day June 21, 2021
- 3,854,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 70.8 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose (60.3% total population)
- 30.4 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (25.9% total population)
- 605 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 598 people, and 639 symptoms.
- 368 related to Pfizer
- 136 related to Moderna
- 101 related to AstraZeneca
- There have been 3,328 vaccine refusals and 998 contraindications to receiving the vaccine
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FORT MCMURRAY
All ages: 51.4%, (41046 people)
FALHER
All ages: 51.9%, (41424 people)
CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE
All ages: 43.9%, (32912 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 42.9%, (8010 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 42.8%, (5053 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 41.3%, (2530 people)
VALLEYVIEW
All ages: 39.2%, (2845 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 34.3%, (4018 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 14.1%, (3577 people)
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|19,924
|79
|483
|756
|21,242
|Central Zone
|5,317
|2
|8
|140
|5,467
|Edmonton Zone
|11,327
|65
|53
|1,020
|12,465
|North Zone
|6,104
|12
|3
|721
|6,840
|South Zone
|2,632
|0
|12
|95
|2,739
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberta
|45,304
|158
|559
|2,732
|48,753
Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.
- 48,753 variants of concern identified
- 1245 active cases
- 256 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|NA
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|628
|72
|20,542
|0
|21,242
|Central Zone
|121
|33
|5,313
|0
|5,467
|Edmonton Zone
|201
|100
|12,164
|0
|12,465
|North Zone
|249
|33
|6,558
|0
|6,840
|South Zone
|46
|18
|2,675
|0
|2,739
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberta
|1,245
|256
|47,252
|0
|48,753
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
June 22, 2021
There are 9 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 7 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 10 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 231,476 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,290 deaths in Alberta (1,102 in Edmonton Zone, 697 in Calgary Zone, 192 in North Zone, 166 in Central Zone, 133 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 200 are in the hospital including 54 in ICU (Intensive Care). 231,476 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 1.4%.
There are 1,773 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:850, North:360, Edmonton:311, Central:179, South:72, Unknown:1.
There has been 2deaths recorded for Alberta since June 21. Of the 2 deaths: 1 removed from the Edmonton Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the Calgary Zone.
As of June 22, Canada has 1,410,206 confirmed cases. There have been 26,155 deaths recorded. There have been 332,942,019 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of June 21 there were 11,029 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the third highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (3,454 – 1st<) and Manitoba (2,075 – 2nd<), followed by Quebec (1,299- 4th<), British Columbia (1,235 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (711 – 6th<). All other provinces and territories are below 85 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 34,432,019 confirmed cases. There are 617,821 deaths recorded. 318,224,536 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 178,934,576 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,876,130 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,679,045,860 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (29,977,861), Brazil (17,966,831), France (5,821,788), and Turkey (5,381,736). No other country has reached the 5,300,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (502,586), India (389,302), Mexico (231,244), and Peru (190,645). No other country has reached the 190,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (1,049,744,000), USA (318,224,536), India (288,766,201), Brazil (82,895,165), and the UK (75,260,271). All other countries are below 73,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
