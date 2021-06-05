COVID-19 UPDATE – June 4, 2021

As of June 4, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 540 new cases since June 2.

There are 37 new cases in the North Zone since June 2.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since June 2.

24,971 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.



Acute care facilities

Athabasca Healthcare Centre

Bonnyville Health Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital

Supportive living/home living sites

Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Childcare, Cold Lake

Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay

BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson

Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Primrose and Wolf Lake, Lakeland County

Costco, Grande Prairie

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Mercer Peace River

North Country Co-op, Plamondon

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray

Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie

Private dayhome, High Level

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Safeway, Fort McMurray

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tolko Industries, High Level

Walmart, Fort McMurray

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Whitecourt

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge

Westlock Independent Network, Westlock

Regional vaccination rates

2,951,927 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

65.3 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( 55.6 % total population)

12.2 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (10.4% total population)

450 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 444 people, and 477 symptoms. 285 related to Pfizer 99 related to Moderna 66 related to AstraZeneca

There have been 3,117 vaccine refusals and 900 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 48%, (38367 people)

FALHER

All ages: 44.3%, (1983 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 40.9%, (7626 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 40%, (30027 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 39.7%, (4689 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 39%, (2388 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 36.4%, (2640 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 32.3%, (3781 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 13.2%, (3357 people)

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 19,058 78 71 718 19,925 Central Zone 5,061 2 2 135 5,200 Edmonton Zone 10,946 65 8 962 11,981 North Zone 5,717 4 1 693 6,415 South Zone 2,559 0 6 91 2,656 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 43,342 149 88 2,599 46,178 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, the lab screened a sample of positive cases.



*Active and recovered cases are currently based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

75,638 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 86.6 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 46,178 variants of concern identified 216 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,142 59 18,724 19,925 Central Zone 431 25 4,744 5,200 Edmonton Zone 908 90 10,983 11,981 North Zone 479 26 5,910 6,415 South Zone 226 16 2,414 2,656 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 3,186 216 42,776 46,178 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

June 4, 2021

There are 13 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 15 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 10 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 228,668 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,243 deaths in Alberta (1,092 in Edmonton Zone, 680 in Calgary Zone, 183 in North Zone, 158 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 379 are in the hospital including 108 in ICU (Intensive Care). 221010 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 4.1%.

There are 5,415 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:2,188, Edmonton:1,415, North:762, Central:713, South:331, Unknown:6.

There has been 12 deaths recorded for Alberta since June 2. Of the 12 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 7 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of June 4, Canada has 1,388,656 confirmed cases. There have been 25,667 deaths recorded. There have been 25,271,028 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of June 3 there were 27,790 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (9,961 – 1st<), followed by Manitoba (4,179 – 3rd<), Quebec (3,609 – 4th<), British Columbia (2,620 – 5th<), and Saskatchewan (1,314 – 6th). All other provinces and territories are below 300 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,189,755 confirmed cases. There are 612,158 deaths recorded. 298,690,158 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 172,323,906 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,705,325 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 2,042,839,872 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,574,350), Brazil (16,803,472), France (5,762,632), and Turkey (5,276,468). No other country has reached the 5,200,000 mark. Canada holds at 23rd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (469,388), India (340,702), Mexico (228,362), and the UK (128,086). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (723,486,000), USA (298,690,158), India (224,109,448), UK (67,326,869) and Brazil (66,404,773). All other countries are below 64,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

