COVID-19 UPDATE – March 2, 2021

As of March 2, Alberta Health confirmed 257 new cases in Alberta since March 1.

There are 40 new cases in the North Zone since March 1.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since March 1..

10,794 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 91% of the cases.

Variant cases

Alberta is monitoring for variant strains of COVID-19 that have a higher infection rate. These are total cases since December 15, 2020.

As of March 2:



Location B.1.1.7 (UK variant) B.1.351 (South African variant) Total In Alberta 484

(35 on March 1) 8 492 Calgary Zone 196 6 202 Edmonton Zone 173 2 175 Central Zone 110 0 110 South Zone 0 0 0 North Zone 4 0 4 Unknown 1 0 1

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Athabasca Healthcare Centre

Boyle Healthcare Centre

Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Valleyview Health Centre

Long term care facilities

Extendicare Bonnyville

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie

Private group home, Grande Prairie

Signature Support Services, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

Care Human Services, Grande Prairie

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Kirby, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

Knowledge Tree Childcare Centre, Valleyview

McCullough Centre, Gunn

North American Construction Group, Fort McMurray

Northern Addictions Centre, Grande Prairie

Peace River Correctional Centre

Rotary House, Grande Prairie

Shell Gold Creek, Grande Prairie

St. Lawrence Centre, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tourmaline Oil Musreau, Grande Prairie

Tolko Industries, High Level

Walmart, Grande Prairie

YMCA Eagle Ridge child care, Fort McMurray

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021.

Open

No school status to report.

The school continues near normal operations with public health measures in place.

Alert (1 to 4 cases)

Parents are notified by their child’s school when a single confirmed case and when multiple confirmed cases are identified within the school.

Schools with 2 or more cases are reported on the map.

When 2 or more confirmed cases are identified within the school, public health officials initiate an investigation to monitor risk level and work with the school.

After the first 2 cases within 14 days are identified, additional cases in the school will be included in the investigation as long as there is less than 28 days between subsequent cases.

The alert investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Outbreak (5 to 9 cases) and (10+ cases)

An outbreak is reported when 5 or more cases are confirmed in an investigation, where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Outbreaks are reported on the map as 5 to 9 cases or 10+ cases.

Risk monitoring continues. Additional public health measures may be required. The school may move to scenario 2 (partial in-person classes) or scenario 3 (at-home learning).

The outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr. Hinshaw reported 228 schools with active alerts and outbreaks (9% of the schools in Alberta). There is a total of 876 combined cases since Jan 11. There are 241 entries on the School Status Map.

There are 84 regions/cities/towns on the list within Alberta with no school status to report.

Open (no status to report) / Alert (2 to 4 cases) / Outbreak (5 to 9 cases and 10+ cases)

There are 16 ALERTS in the North Zone.

There are 10 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) reported in the North Zone.

There are 2 OUTBREAKS (10+ cases) reported in the North Zone.

For definitions of terminology please click here.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 316 case(s).

All Zones are now on the Regional Active List.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 872 cases and 241 active cases. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 1,646 cases and 208 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 720 cases and 148 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 482 cases and 84 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 468 cases and 57 active cases.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 443 cases and 52 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 674 cases and 44 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 387 cases and down to 40 active.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 1,759 cases and 39 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 485 cases and down to 27 active.

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 474 cases and down to 21 active.

La La Biche moves up to a total of 355 cases and 21 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 253 cases and 19 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to 94 cases and 18 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds with a total of 236 cases and down to 8 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 461 cases and down to 8 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 152 cases and down to 7 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 135 cases and 5 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 175 cases and moves up to to 3 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 47 cases and 2 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds with a total of 47 cases and 2 active.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 189 cases and down to 1 active case.

Woodlands County (Surrounding but not including Whitecourt, Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) gains a new case for a total of 9 cases and 1 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 314 cases and holds with 1 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 109 cases and 1 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to a total of 428 cases and down to 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) removes a case for a total of 194 cases and down to 1 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) removes 1 case for a total of 56 cases and 0 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 11 municipalities.

There are 134,052 reported cases in Alberta, and 1,890 deaths in Alberta (970 in Edmonton zone, 581 in Calgary Zone, 137 in North Zone, 112 in the Central Zone, 90 in the South Zone). Of the 134,052 cases, 261 are in the hospital including 54 in ICU (Intensive Care). 127,531 cases have recovered, which holds at 96% of the cases in Alberta. The Alberta Positivity Rate is 4.5%. 88,539 Albertans have been fully immunized with 2 doses.

There are 4,631 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:1,560, North:1,061, Edmonton:1,030, Central:636, South:333, Unknown:11.

There have been 2 new deaths recorded for Alberta since March 1. Of the 2 deaths: 1 in the North Zone, and 1 in the Central Zone.

Canada has 872,747 confirmed cases. There have been 22,045 deaths recorded. As of March 2, Alberta has the fourth highest amount of active cases (4,631), behind British Columbia (4,747 – third), Quebec (7,378 -second) and Ontario (10,546 – first).

There have been 820,450 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 96% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 29,368,248 confirmed cases. There are 529,045 deaths recorded and 19,896,614 recovered cases, which moves up to 69%. 26,162,122 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 114,725,033 cases worldwide. There are a total of 2,545,582 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 84,690,605 cases recovered globally, which holds at 75%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (11,124,527), Brazil (10,587,001), moving up from 5th place is Russia (4,220,291) and moving down from 4th is the UK (4,200,699). No other country has reached the 4,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (255,720), Mexico (186,152), India (157,248), and the UK (123,530). No other country has reached the 120,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (10,798,921), Brazil (9,439,215), Russia (3,794,930), Turkey (2,586,073). All other countries are below 2,500,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.

Enhanced measures at a glance

Some restrictions were lifted on March 1, 2021. If the numbers show a decrease in cases and hospitalizations after 3 weeks, further restrictions may be lifted.

March 2, 2021 update by the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.