COVID-19 UPDATE – May 10, 2021

As of May 10, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,597 new cases since May 9.

There are 716 new cases in the North Zone since May 7.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 7.

19,239 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 16,529 71 4 625 17,229 Central Zone 4,274 1 0 114 4,389 Edmonton Zone 9,410 55 1 773 10,239 North Zone 4,494 2 0 580 5,076 South Zone 1,998 0 1 78 2,077 Unknown 18 0 0 3 21 Alberta 36,723 129 6 2,173 39,031 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

25,438 active cases in Alberta 10,673 active cases ( 42% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 39,031 variants of concern identified 10,673 active 28,247 recovered 111 died

variants of concern identified 66,813 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 4,921 29 12,279 17,229 Central Zone 1,084 13 3,292 4,389 Edmonton Zone 2,224 54 7,961 10,239 North Zone 1,706 7 3,363 5,076 South Zone 719 8 1,350 2,077 Unknown 19 0 2 21 Alberta 10,673 111 28,247 39,031

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 10, 2021

There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 38 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 210,387 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,117 deaths in Alberta (1048 in Edmonton Zone, 643 in Calgary Zone, 163 in North Zone, 142 in Central Zone, 121 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 690 are in the hospital including 158 in ICU (Intensive Care). 182,823 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 11.4%.

There are 25,438 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:11,539, Edmonton:5,944, North:3,762, Central:2,807, South:1,335, Unknown:51.

There has been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 7.

As of May 10, Canada has 1,294,186 confirmed cases. There have been 24,682 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th).

There have been 1,189,678 recovered cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,512,129 confirmed cases. There are 596,160 deaths recorded and 26,502,095 recovered cases. 115,530,780 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.

There are 158,527,286 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,296,686 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 121,062,267 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,206,243,409 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (22,662,575), Brazil (15,184,790), France (5,841,586), and Turkey (5,044,936). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (422,340), India (246,116), Mexico (218,985), and the UK (127,869). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (18,671,222), Brazil (13,466,593), Turkey (4,743,871), and Russia (4,451,443). All other countries are below 3,700,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.

There was no video update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

There was no video update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.