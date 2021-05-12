COVID-19 UPDATE – May 11, 2021

As of May 11, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,449 new cases since May 10.

There are 221 new cases in the North Zone since May 10.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 10.

19,532 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 16,629 71 4 625 17,329 Central Zone 4,299 1 0 114 4,414 Edmonton Zone 9,459 55 1 786 10,301 North Zone 4,550 2 0 585 5,137 South Zone 2,023 0 1 78 2,102 Unknown 2 0 0 2 4 Alberta 36,962 129 6 2,190 39,287 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. All cases were screened for variants of concern starting at the beginning of February, 2021.

24,998 active cases in Alberta 9,574 active cases ( 38.3% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.

active cases in Alberta 39,287 variants of concern identified 9,574 active 29,600 recovered 113 died

variants of concern identified 67,143 specimens screened

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 4,504 29 12,796 17,329 Central Zone 908 14 3,492 4,414 Edmonton Zone 1,907 54 8,340 10,301 North Zone 1,578 8 3,551 5,137 South Zone 675 8 1,419 2,102 Unknown 2 0 2 4 Alberta 9,574 113 29,600 39,287

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred. Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.



Acute care facilities

Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital

Fort Vermilion St. Theresa General Hospital

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca

Points West Living, Stettler

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray

Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Costco, Grande Prairie

County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek

Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton

Fairview Cornerstone Church

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Michels Canada, Valleyview

MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray

North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake), Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Rosenau Transport, Clairmont

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake

The Grocery People, High Level

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Worley Cord, Hinton

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 11, 2021

There are 34 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 38 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 38 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 211,836 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,119 deaths in Alberta (1048 in Edmonton Zone, 643 in Calgary Zone, 164 in North Zone, 143 in Central Zone, 121 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 705 are in the hospital including 163 in ICU (Intensive Care). 184,719 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 12.7%.

There are 24,998 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:11,532, Edmonton:5,707, North:3,689, Central:2,713, South:1,328, Unknown:29.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 10.

As of May 11, Canada has 1,299,572 confirmed cases. There have been 24,714 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th).

There have been 1,196,819 recovered cases in Canada. As of May 10 there are 79,826 active cases in Canada.

The USA has 33,548,240 confirmed cases. There are 596,927 deaths recorded and 26,554,993 recovered cases. 263,132,561 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 159,174,920 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,308,737 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 121,781,476 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,206,243,409 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (22,992,517), Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,861,384), and Turkey (5,059,433). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (423,229), India (249,992), Mexico (219,089), and the UK (127,890). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (19,027,304), Brazil (13,508,333), Turkey (4,766,124), and Russia (4,458,408). All other countries are below 3,700,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.

Video update for May 11 by Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.