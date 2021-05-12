COVID-19 UPDATE – May 11, 2021

As of May 11, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,449 new cases since May 10.
There are 221 new cases in the North Zone since May 10.
There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 10.
19,532 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|16,629
|71
|4
|625
|17,329
|Central Zone
|4,299
|1
|0
|114
|4,414
|Edmonton Zone
|9,459
|55
|1
|786
|10,301
|North Zone
|4,550
|2
|0
|585
|5,137
|South Zone
|2,023
|0
|1
|78
|2,102
|Unknown
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Alberta
|36,962
|129
|6
|2,190
|39,287
- 24,998 active cases in Alberta
- 9,574 active cases (38.3% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 39,287 variants of concern identified
- 9,574 active
- 29,600 recovered
- 113 died
- 67,143 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|4,504
|29
|12,796
|17,329
|Central Zone
|908
|14
|3,492
|4,414
|Edmonton Zone
|1,907
|54
|8,340
|10,301
|North Zone
|1,578
|8
|3,551
|5,137
|South Zone
|675
|8
|1,419
|2,102
|Unknown
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Alberta
|9,574
|113
|29,600
|39,287
Acute care facilities
- Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital
- Fort Vermilion St. Theresa General Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca
- Points West Living, Stettler
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray
- Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont
- Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek
- Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton
- Fairview Cornerstone Church
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake), Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Rosenau Transport, Clairmont
- Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake
- The Grocery People, High Level
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Worley Cord, Hinton
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
May 11, 2021
There are 34 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 38 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 38 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 211,836 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,119 deaths in Alberta (1048 in Edmonton Zone, 643 in Calgary Zone, 164 in North Zone, 143 in Central Zone, 121 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 705 are in the hospital including 163 in ICU (Intensive Care). 184,719 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 12.7%.
There are 24,998 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:11,532, Edmonton:5,707, North:3,689, Central:2,713, South:1,328, Unknown:29.
There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 10.
As of May 11, Canada has 1,299,572 confirmed cases. There have been 24,714 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th).
There have been 1,196,819 recovered cases in Canada. As of May 10 there are 79,826 active cases in Canada.
The USA has 33,548,240 confirmed cases. There are 596,927 deaths recorded and 26,554,993 recovered cases. 263,132,561 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 159,174,920 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,308,737 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 121,781,476 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,206,243,409 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (22,992,517), Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,861,384), and Turkey (5,059,433). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (423,229), India (249,992), Mexico (219,089), and the UK (127,890). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.
The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (19,027,304), Brazil (13,508,333), Turkey (4,766,124), and Russia (4,458,408). All other countries are below 3,700,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 18th.
