COVID-19 UPDATE – May 14, 2021

As of May 14, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,443 new cases since May 13.
There are 217 new cases in the North Zone since May 13.
There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone since May 13.
20,456 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
Acute care facilities
- Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital
- Bonnyville Health Centre
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca
- Points West Living, Stettler
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray
- Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay
- Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray
- Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont
- Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek
- Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray
- North Country Co-op, Plamondon
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray
- Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Rosenau Transport, Clairmont
- Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake
- The Grocery People, High Level
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
- Westlock Independent Network, Westlock
- Worley Cord, Hinton
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|16,989
|72
|4
|641
|17,706
|Central Zone
|4,421
|1
|0
|116
|4,538
|Edmonton Zone
|9,652
|56
|1
|805
|10,514
|North Zone
|4,804
|2
|0
|604
|5,410
|South Zone
|2,135
|0
|1
|82
|2,218
|Unknown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alberta
|38,003
|131
|6
|2,248
|40,388
*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 68,544 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 26.4 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 40,388 variants of concern identified
- 130 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|3,049
|32
|14,625
|17,706
|Central Zone
|530
|18
|3,990
|4,538
|Edmonton Zone
|998
|61
|9,455
|10,514
|North Zone
|1,242
|9
|4,159
|5,410
|South Zone
|569
|10
|1,639
|2,218
|Unknown
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Alberta
|6,389
|130
|33,869
|40,388
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
May 14, 2021
There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 31 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 216,626 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,137 deaths in Alberta (1056 in Edmonton Zone, 646 in Calgary Zone, 165 in North Zone, 147 in Central Zone, 123 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 713 are in the hospital including 177 in ICU (Intensive Care). 190,616 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.0%.
There are 23,873 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:11,367, Edmonton:5,278, North:3,496, Central:2,500, South:1,216, Unknown:16.
There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 13. Of those 5 deaths: 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.
—————————————————————————————————————–
As of May 14, Canada has 1,318,405 confirmed cases. There have been 24,869 deaths recorded. There have been 17,609,312 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of May 13 there were 75,475 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th).
The USA has 33,655,279 confirmed cases. There are 599,181 deaths recorded. 268,044,411 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 161,390,677 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,349,187 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,410,460,682 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (24,046,809), Brazil (15,433,989), France (5,909,368), and Turkey (5,095,390). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (430,417), India (262,317), Mexico (219,901), and the UK (127,930). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (366,910,000), USA (268,044,411), India (179,298,584), Brazil (56,990,352), and the UK (55,836,564). All other countries are below 39,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
There was no video update for May 14 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.