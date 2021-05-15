COVID-19 UPDATE – May 14, 2021

As of May 14, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,443 new cases since May 13.

There are 217 new cases in the North Zone since May 13.

There has been 0 death recorded in the North Zone since May 13.

20,456 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.



Acute care facilities

Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital

Bonnyville Health Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca

Points West Living, Stettler

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray

Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay

Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray

Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Costco, Grande Prairie

County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek

Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray

North Country Co-op, Plamondon

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray

Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Rosenau Transport, Clairmont

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake

The Grocery People, High Level

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge

Westlock Independent Network, Westlock

Worley Cord, Hinton

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 16,989 72 4 641 17,706 Central Zone 4,421 1 0 116 4,538 Edmonton Zone 9,652 56 1 805 10,514 North Zone 4,804 2 0 604 5,410 South Zone 2,135 0 1 82 2,218 Unknown 2 0 0 0 2 Alberta 38,003 131 6 2,248 40,388 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

68,544 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 26.4 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 40,388 variants of concern identified 130 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 3,049 32 14,625 17,706 Central Zone 530 18 3,990 4,538 Edmonton Zone 998 61 9,455 10,514 North Zone 1,242 9 4,159 5,410 South Zone 569 10 1,639 2,218 Unknown 1 0 1 2 Alberta 6,389 130 33,869 40,388 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 14, 2021

There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 31 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 216,626 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,137 deaths in Alberta (1056 in Edmonton Zone, 646 in Calgary Zone, 165 in North Zone, 147 in Central Zone, 123 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 713 are in the hospital including 177 in ICU (Intensive Care). 190,616 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.0%.

There are 23,873 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:11,367, Edmonton:5,278, North:3,496, Central:2,500, South:1,216, Unknown:16.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 13. Of those 5 deaths: 1 in the Calgary Zone, 2 in the Central Zone, and 2 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of May 14, Canada has 1,318,405 confirmed cases. There have been 24,869 deaths recorded. There have been 17,609,312 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 13 there were 75,475 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th).

The USA has 33,655,279 confirmed cases. There are 599,181 deaths recorded. 268,044,411 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 161,390,677 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,349,187 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,410,460,682 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (24,046,809), Brazil (15,433,989), France (5,909,368), and Turkey (5,095,390). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (430,417), India (262,317), Mexico (219,901), and the UK (127,930). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (366,910,000), USA (268,044,411), India (179,298,584), Brazil (56,990,352), and the UK (55,836,564). All other countries are below 39,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

There was no video update for May 14 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.