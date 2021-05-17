COVID-19 UPDATE – May 17, 2021

As of May 17, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 721 new cases since May 16.

There are 266 new cases in the North Zone since May 14.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 14.

22,224 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Dr. Hinshaw announced today that Drive-In events will be allowed to take place if people stay in their vehicles and those in the vehicle are cohorts from the same household. For a full list of restrictions see alberta.ca.

************************************************************************

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 17,311 74 4 655 18,044 Central Zone 4,529 1 0 118 4,648 Edmonton Zone 9,869 60 1 836 10,766 North Zone 5,045 3 0 620 5,668 South Zone 2,203 0 1 83 2,287 Unknown 10 0 0 0 10 Alberta 38,967 138 6 2,312 41,423 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

69,700 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 27.7 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 41,423 variants of concern identified 140 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,715 36 16,293 18,044 Central Zone 514 18 4,116 4,648 Edmonton Zone 1,043 65 9,658 10,766 North Zone 1,238 11 4,419 5,668 South Zone 454 10 1,823 2,287 Unknown 9 0 1 10 Alberta 4,973 140 36,310 41,423 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

*******************************************************************************************

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 17, 2021

There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 37 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 30 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

*****************************************************************

There are 219,682 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,148 deaths in Alberta (1060 in Edmonton Zone, 650 in Calgary Zone, 167 in North Zone, 148 in Central Zone, 123 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 678 are in the hospital including 181 in ICU (Intensive Care). 196,246 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 10.4%.

There are 21,288 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:9,912, Edmonton:4,930, North:3,192, Central:2,183, South:1,039, Unknown:32.

There has been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 14. Of those 11 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 2 in the North Zone, 4 in the Calgary Zone, and 4 in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

As of May 17, Canada has 1,334,104 confirmed cases. There have been 24,983 deaths recorded. There have been 18,641,100 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 16 there were 70,341 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th).

The USA has 33,740,545 confirmed cases. There are 600,478 deaths recorded. 272,524,472 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 163,239,850 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,382,797 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,478,114,512 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (24,965,463), Brazil (15,627,475), France (5,942,369), and Turkey (5,127,548). No other country has reached the 4,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (435,751), India (274,390), Mexico (220,437), and the UK (127,946). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (406,938,000), USA (272,524,472), India (182,919,405), Brazil (58,497,718), and the UK (57,396,107). All other countries are below 41,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

**********************************************************************************************************

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

May 17 video update by Premier Jason Kenney, Dr. Verna Yui, CEO of AHS Board, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.