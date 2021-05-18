COVID-19 UPDATE – May 18, 2021

As of May 18, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 877 new cases since May 17.

There are 138 new cases in the North Zone since May 17.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 17.

21,561 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 17,369 74 5 656 18,104 Central Zone 4,550 1 0 120 4,671 Edmonton Zone 9,897 61 1 843 10,802 North Zone 5,077 4 0 626 5,707 South Zone 2,221 0 1 83 2,305 Unknown 2 0 0 0 2 Alberta 39,116 140 7 2,328 41,591 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

69,977 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 28.4 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 41,591 variants of concern identified 144 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,615 36 16,453 18,104 Central Zone 490 19 4,162 4,671 Edmonton Zone 991 65 9,746 10,802 North Zone 1,160 13 4,534 5,707 South Zone 424 11 1,870 2,305 Unknown 1 0 1 2 Alberta 4,681 144 36,766 41,591 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 18, 2021

There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 28 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 220,559 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,152 deaths in Alberta (1060 in Edmonton Zone, 650 in Calgary Zone, 169 in North Zone, 149 in Central Zone, 124 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 691 are in the hospital including 187 in ICU (Intensive Care). 198,394 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 11.4%.

There are 20,013 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:9,316, Edmonton:4,656, North:2.991, Central:2,054, South:985, Unknown:11.

There has been 4 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 17. Of those 4 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the South Zone, and 2 in the North Zone.

As of May 18, Canada has 1,337,730 confirmed cases. There have been 25,016 deaths recorded. There have been 19,023,737 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 17 there were 67,639 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (1st), followed by Quebec (3rd), and British Columbia (4th). Manitoba is now a “hotspot” with a jump to 4,568 active cases.

The USA has 33,770,267 confirmed cases. There are 601,234 deaths recorded. 275,014,348 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 163,798,497 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,394,682 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,478,114,512 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (25,228,996), Brazil (15,657,391), France (5,959,580), and Turkey (5,139,485). No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (436,537), India (278,719), Mexico (220,493), and the UK (127,953). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (421,991,000), USA (275,014,348), India (184,438,652), Brazil (59,307,638), and the UK (57,768,226). All other countries are below 41,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

May 18 video update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.