COVID-19 UPDATE – May 19, 2021

As of May 19, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 908 new cases since May 18.

There are 139 new cases in the North Zone since May 18.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone since May 18.

21,910 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

School Back in Session after the long weekend

The Alberta Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange, announced on May 19 that students from K-12 will be back to in-person schooling starting May 25.

The only exception is the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, including Fort McMurray. Students will be online until May 31 due to high case numbers.

Acute care facilities

Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital

Bonnyville Health Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca

Points West Living, Stettler

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray

Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay

BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson

Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray

Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Costco, Grande Prairie

County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek

Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Mercer Peace River

MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray

North Country Co-op, Plamondon

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray

Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Rosenau Transport, Clairmont

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge

Westlock Independent Network, Westlock

Worley Cord, Hinton

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 17,610 74 5 659 18,348 Central Zone 4,587 2 0 123 4,712 Edmonton Zone 9,991 62 2 859 10,914 North Zone 5,151 4 0 633 5,788 South Zone 2,261 0 1 83 2,345 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 39,601 142 8 2,357 42,108 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

70,719 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 32.1 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 42,108 variants of concern identified 148 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,692 36 16,620 18,348 Central Zone 489 20 4,203 4,712 Edmonton Zone 995 67 9,852 10,914 North Zone 1,097 14 4,677 5,788 South Zone 409 11 1,925 2,345 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 4,682 148 37,278 42,108 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 19, 2021

There are 35 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 36 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 26 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 221,467 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,158 deaths in Alberta (1063 in Edmonton Zone, 650 in Calgary Zone, 170 in North Zone, 150 in Central Zone, 125 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 685 are in the hospital including 185 in ICU (Intensive Care). 200,496 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.1%.

There are 18,813 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:8,683, Edmonton:4,446, North:2.780, Central:1,978, South:925, Unknown:1.

There has been 6 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 18. Of those 6 deaths: 1 in the Central Zone, 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the North Zone, and 3 in the Edmonton Zone.

As of May 19, Canada has 1,342,388 confirmed cases. There have been 25,066 deaths recorded. There have been 19,378,622 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 19 there were 61,608 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario (23,416 – 1st), followed by Quebec (6,535 – 3rd), British Columbia (4,953 – 4th), and Manitoba (4,550 – 5th).

The USA has 33,799,760 confirmed cases. There are 601,928 deaths recorded. 276,802,303 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 164,442,317 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,409,471 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,534,560,227 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (25,496,330), Brazil (15,732,836), France (5,978,643), and Turkey (5,151,038). No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (439,050), India (283,248), Mexico (220,746), and the UK (127,956). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (435,689,000), USA (276,802,303), India (185,786,502), Brazil (60,077,235), and the UK (58,271,057). All other countries are below 41,700,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

May 19 video update by Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange, and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.